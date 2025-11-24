Joe Burrow Foundation Makes Major Impact On Community With New Partnership
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow hasn't been playing much this NFL season, but he's still making a big impact in the community. The Joe Burrow Foundation teamed up with the Kodiak breakfast brand to help dish out 50,000 meals to families in need recently.
Burrow's foundation focuses on food insecurity throughout the country, and this marks another cool impact they've made. The foundation nearly doubled its meal mark from last year venture (30,000 meals).
"Food insecurity impacts far too many families," Burrow said in a press release. "This initiative with Kodiak allows the Joe Burrow Foundation to continue expanding our efforts to provide healthy, filling meals for kids and families who need them most. I'm grateful for Kodiak's continued commitment to fueling communities that mean so much to me."
Kodiak is known for its protein-packed pancake and waffle mixes. Burrow is an investor in the company, which is doling out a bunch of its items to families in need.
"We're proud to continue partnering with Joe and the Joe Burrow Foundation to help families start their days strong," Kodiak CEO Val Oswalt said in the release. "At Kodiak, we believe that access to real, nourishing food should never be a luxury — it's the fuel that powers epic days. Together, we're helping ensure more families have the wholesome breakfasts and snacks they need to take on whatever's ahead."
The quarterback continues making a strong mark on and off the field.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI