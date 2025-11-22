All Bengals

No Cincinnati Bengals Fined for Actions in Game Against Steelers; Jalen Ramsey Fined for Response to Spitting

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) is pushed away from a skirmish before being ejected in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Bengals lost 34-12.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) is pushed away from a skirmish before being ejected in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Bengals lost 34-12.

CINCINNATI – Ja’Marr Chase was not the only player the NFL disciplined for actions in the Week 11 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The league fined Steelers defensive end safety Jalen Ramsey $14,491 for retaliating to Chase spitting on him.

Chase was suspended for one game, a penalty that cost him more than $520,000 in salary.

Sunday marked the second game in a row in which the league fined Ramsey.

Ramsey received a $17,389 fine for a hit on a defenseless player (Michael Pittman Jr.) in Pittsburgh’s Week 9 win against the Colts.

He has been fined 11 times in his career for ($144,741).

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was not fined for his roughing the passer penalty against Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco.

Flacco sounded as though he didn’t have an issue with the Watt’s hit that resulted in both a penalty and fine.

“That’s football,” Flacco said. “He did a good job. He buried me in the turf.”

Bengals defenders Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai were not fined for their roughing the passer penalties against Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Published
