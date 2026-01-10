CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was named First-Team All-Pro for a second consecutive season.

Chase finished with 125 catches for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. He topped the 100-yard receiving mark seven times, which is a Bengals single-season record.

The star receiver posted those numbers, despite playing with three quarterbacks: Joe Burrow, Jake Browning and Joe Flacco.

"He's very special," Flacco said when asked about Chase. "Kind of like the guy we just played on defense (Myles Garrett), how you have the game plan for him every single play, Ja'Marr does that for an offense. He opens other guys up and makes your running game go and does all kinds of things that you don't even see, let alone all the things that you obviously do see. Very unique talent. When it's all said and done, he's obviously going to be one of the best to ever do it, so pretty cool."

Flacco gifted Chase with a signed jersey that included a message that said he was the greatest to ever do it. The Bengals traded for Flacco midseason and he quickly realized how special Chase was as a receiver.

DJ Turner II, Ryan Rehkow, Oren Burks and Charlie Jones also received votes, but didn't make the first or second All-Pro team.

Chase joins Chad Johnson (2005, 2006) as the only Bengals wide receivers to make the first-team All-Pro team twice. If Chase does it again next season, he'll be ahead of every wide-out in team history.

Anthony Munoz (9) and Willie Anderson (3) are the only players in Bengals history to be First-Team All-Pro in three or more seasons.

Check out what Chase said on draft night below:

