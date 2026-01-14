Cincinnati Bengals Stars Hit The Town In Las Vegas During 2026 NFL Offseason

CINCINNATI — The offseason festivities are in full swing for Bengals stars like Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow. Those two, along with other players like Mike Gesicki, Joe Flacco, and Orlando Brown Jr., hit the Las Vegas strip over the weekend for some fun on the town. Burrow did not get featured in any photos posted about the trip.

The venture included some casino gambling and tickets to The Chainsmokers' concert at XS nightclub, located inside the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.

Cincinnati is in full offseason mode as the only AFC North team retaining its full staff. They have a clear time advantage to get a leg up on the three other teams ahead of free agency, along with a few other perks like a franchise passer, nearly locked-in offense, and top-10 picks in each draft round.

The players are resting their minds and bodies after a hard season; now the hard work towards winning rests with the director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, and the front office.

"I have confidence in the people here," Tobin said last week. "I really do. I have confidence in the processes that we have here. And I have confidence in our ownership. I have confidence in the players we have. We have good players. It is not up to me to determine whether I am here or not. I have been doing this my whole life. It is my life. NFL football has been a part of my life since I opened my eyes. That is what I do. I believe I know this game.

"I believe I know players. And I know for a fact that nobody works at it more than I. It doesn’t occupy anybody’s mind more than it occupies my mind. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen it at high levels. We’ve had success here. I’ve seen it at other places. I know what it looks like. But it is not about me. It is about the group that gives us the most confidence. It’s about what I have seen in our group, not only in the personnel area, but in the coaching area as well, and what we have in the locker room right now."

Check out the players in Las Vegas below:

We’re being fed… i’ve got Joe Burrow crumbs!! 😭



Joe, Ja’Marr Chase, OBJ, Gesicki & Joe Flacco at The Chainsmokers concert in Las Vegas last night 🗣️📸 pic.twitter.com/xcMwG5ZW7j — i can do it with a broken heart 💔🥹✨ (@ollgLari7) January 12, 2026

