Six Surprising Prospects Cincinnati Bengals Could Take in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Earlier this week I released my first round big board for the Cincinnati Bengals. I also made my prediction for what I think they will do in the 2024 NFL Draft.
What if they go off script on Thursday night? Who are the darkhorse candidates for pick 18 that we aren't talking about?
Here are five guys that should be on your radar:
Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
Guyton is 6-7, 322 pounds. He's athletic, but only spent two years at offensive tackle. The Bengals could fall in love with his traits, his character and think they could turn him into a high end right tackle. If the top options are off the board, Guyton could be in play at No. 18.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
Both McKinstry and DeJean are likely trade down scenarios, but there's certainly a scenario where they take one of these guys on Thursday night. They could easily envision McKinstry becoming their No. 1 cornerback in the future. DeJean is an intriging player. He's an elite athlete that should be able to play both cornerbacks and even safety in the NFL. Throw Nate Wiggins into the mix, too. He's a sticky cover corner with great speed. He's a little light, but checks a lot of boxes for the Bengals.
Defensive End
Everyone saw Trey Hendrickson's trade request. What if one of the top defensive ends is there at 18? What if the Bengals trade down and one of them is still there?
I don't think Hendrickson's request will impact their draft board tonight, but defensive end could sneak into the picture if they have Laiatu Latu, Jared Verse or even Chop Robinson high on their board.
BONUS: Trade UP?
The Bengals haven't traded up in the first round since 1995. Could this be the year that changes? What if Byron Murphy, Olu Fashanu or even a top weapon like Brock Bowers or Rome Odunze falls farther than expected?
A trade up is unlikely, but it shouldn't be completely dismissed.
