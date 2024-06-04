Bijan Robinson Reveals Falcons’ Plans to Use Him Like Christian McCaffrey
The Atlanta Falcons' offense figures to look plenty different in 2024, with a slew of adjustments coming to the franchise during the offseason.
Kirk Cousins is set to take over as the team's starting quarterback, despite the organization's surprising decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick, and he'll work under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
Last year's first-round pick, Bijan Robinson, expressed excitement Monday over what's to come in Atlanta, indicating that he and his new coordinator had already discussed how the team intends to use him this season.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, the running back detailed how the goal is ultimately to utilize his skills in a fashion similar to that of how the San Francisco 49ers deploy Christian McCaffrey.
"I'm gonna be more of a runner that does everything else. I don't know what the plan is, but it's like run first, like I did in college, but still having that access to go to receiver, still having that access to do creative things out the backfield," Robinson said.
"More so like how they use Christian [McCaffrey] down there in San Francisco. Something like that, that's kind of what the plan is," he added.
The Falcons ranked 26th in scoring last year, averaging just 18.9 points per game. During his rookie campaign, Robinson scored eight total touchdowns and ran the ball 214 times for 976 yards. He also made 58 receptions for 487 yards, showing his versatility as a pass-catching back.
He's hoping to see his workload in both categories increase in 2024, and McCaffrey, who had a historic year in '23, is certainly a figure worthy of emulating. That’s easier said than done, but the former No. 8 overall pick may be the rare back who can realistically aspire to do so.