Would love for the Bills to offer a late round pick swap to Panthers (like the Boogie Basham trade) for Terrace Marshall.



Turns 24 in June & was with Joe Brady in 2019 at LSU where he hauled in 13 TDs w/671 rec yards as the 3rd option in the passing game. Worthwhile dart throw. https://t.co/uLW9B2WpBh