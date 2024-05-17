2024 NFL Schedule: Breaking down Bills' rest differentials
Any advantage in the NFL is a crucial one.
In what is so often a game of inches, any upper hand a team can gain on an opponent typically goes a long way in determining the outcome of any particular contest. Rest difference, or the amount of time a team had off in the lead-up to the game compared to its opponent, often goes a long way in determining a game’s outcome; ‘fresher’ players have a better shot at finishing out a matchup as opposed to those who played just a few days before.
Rest difference is one of the first things that players and fans look for upon the annual schedule release; we’ve compiled a list of significant differences on the Buffalo Bills’ 2024 slate and how it may impact the team throughout the campaign.
Shoutout to Adnan Ikic of The Falconholic for inspiration on article structure.
Rest advantage weeks
These are contests in which the Buffalo Bills will have more days off than their opponent in the lead-up to the game.
Week 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. Their Week 3 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, have a Sunday 1:00 p.m. duel in the second week of the season—thus, the Bills will have a +3 day rest advantage for their Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup.
Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday Night Football
The Bills have a Week 12 bye week and will thus have a +7 day rest advantage over the San Francisco 49ers, who play the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. Buffalo has never lost a game out of the bye week under head coach Sean McDermott, who took the reins of the team in 2017.
Rest disadvantage weeks
These are contests in which the Buffalo Bills have fewer days off than their opponent in the lead-up to the game.
Week 4 at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday Night Football
Buffalo plays on Monday Night Football in Week 3 and is thus at a -1 day rest disadvantage for its Week 4 primetime matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore plays the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Week 3.
Week 7 vs. Tennessee Titans
The Bills play on Monday Night Football in Week 6 and are thus at a -1 day rest disadvantage in Week 7. The team will host the Tennessee Titans, who play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.
Week 15 at Detroit Lions
Buffalo is at a -3 day disadvantage against the Detroit Lions in Week 15, as the Lions host the Packers on Thursday Night Football the prior week.
Interesting notes
- The Bills have a net +5 day rest advantage over their opponents in the 2024 season.
- Buffalo does not play any teams coming out of their bye week in the 2024 campaign.
- The Bills' Thursday Night Football game this year will see neither team face a rest disadvantage. It's a Week 2 contest, and both Buffalo and Miami have Sunday afternoon games in Week 1.
- The Bills and Jets will be equal in terms of rest for their Week 6 primetime matchup, but New York is coming off a London trip.
- Week 15 will see the Bills not only face a team with a +3 day rest advantage, but Buffalo will be coming off a west coast trip. The Bills play the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium in Week 14.