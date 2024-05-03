Brandon Beane sounds off on Bills' dire salary cap situation
The Buffalo Bills are currently salary cap compliant, but their wiggle room is at a minimum.
Should Buffalo choose to add a veteran sometime between now and Week 1, it will have to be at a cap-friendly price. There's no room to add a substantial salary in 2024, likely knocking the Bills out of the short-term sweepstakes for San Francisco 49ers' receiver Brandon Aiyuk and other top names.
"Our cap is our cap," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane following last week's NFL Draft. "If you're expecting something big, or anything like that, there's no trade coming. Nothing like that. I know everyone links us to every trade in the league, but, no."
Despite minimal room, the Bills aren't completely strapped nor are they on danger of exceeding the league-imposed spending limit.
"We're in pretty good shape," said Beane. "Listen, if there's an opportunity to add someone, that makes sense, yes, we'd do that."
The Bills will receive approximately $10 million in additional salary cap relief when cornerback Tre'Davious White's post-June 1 cut designation registers, but that entire amount won't be available to spend on new players.
"We're under $3 million [of salary cap space]," said Beane "You gotta sign the draft picks, save for replacement costs, and then it's really less [space] than that when you cut your 53 down. Last year, we had to make sure we had around $4 million [in cap space] late August, early September. Right now, it's counted as the Top 51 [players on the roster], but when you count your 53 plus your Practice Squad."