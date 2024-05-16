Every primetime game on Bills' 2024 NFL Schedule
The ‘primetime Bills’ are back.
The Buffalo Bills have revealed their full 2024 regular season schedule, finally giving fans the dates and times of each of their contests for the upcoming season. The Bills have been a television ratings darling in recent years thanks to the presence of quarterback Josh Allen, and this is set to be the case yet again this year.
Buffalo is currently set to play in five primetime games throughout the 2024 campaign, including three within the first four weeks of the season. Here’s the full list of the Bills’ primetime slate:
Related: Instant analysis of each game on Bills' 2024 schedule
1. Week 2 at Miami Dolphins
Buffalo's first post-game week of the season is a short one, as it's set to take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in the first Thursday Night Football game of the season. The Bills avoid the notorious Florida sun by playing in primetime.
2. Week 3. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Bills' second primetime game of the year is also their second home game. They'll host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football in Week 3; the team has struggled against Jacksonville in the recent past, dropping its past two meetings.
3. Week 4 at Baltimore Ravens
Another short week for the Bills. Buffalo will take on reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens under the bright M&T Bank Stadium lights in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football.
4. Week 6 at New York Jets
This early-season Monday Night Football matchup could have long-standing division standings ramifications if quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to form in his return from a significant Achilles injury.
5. Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers
The defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers travel to Orchard Park to take on the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. Allen will take on his 'hometown' team in his new home.
Buffalo may ultimately play more than five primetime games this year; the NFL could flex a late-season matchup into a more opportune slot if it has standings ramifications. The Bills' regular season finale against the New England Patriots currently does not have a kickoff time assigned to it.