Sports Illustrated Analyst Gives Bills Positive Grade For Their 2024 NFL Draft Selections
The Bills had a ton of draft picks and were looking for the 2024 draft to replace players in key positions after exits due to trades, free agency or front office roster and salary cap management.
Pre-draft, the consensus was that the team needed to focus on securing a starting wide receiver, secondary depth, and defensive line and defensive end depth. The Bills had 10 picks across three days and came away with impact players in positions of need.
SI's Matt Verderame was positive about the Bills' draft day haul, grading the Bills with a C-. He thought the top 3 picks would provide immediate impact on the field.
SI had concerns over the Bills trading out of round one completely, particular with conference rival Kansas City who selected the fastest wideout in the draft and providing Bills Mafia with visions of Mahomes to Tyrek Hill.
SI was high on the Bills second and third round selections, analyzing that, ""Bishop was a better pick, helping replace the departures of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. However, Carter may be the Bills’ best choice, giving them a third option inside with DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver."
See below for the Bills selections in each round of the NFL Draft.
- Round 2 • Pick 1 (33) • WR Keon Coleman
- Round 2 • Pick 28 (60) • SAF Cole Bishop
- Round 3 • Pick 32 (95) • DT DeWayne Carter
- Round 4 • Pick 28 (128) • RB Ray Davis
- Round 5 • Pick 6 (141) • C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
- Round 5 • Pick 25 (160) • LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
- Round 5 • Pick 33 (168) • EDGE Javon Solomon
- Round 6 • Pick 28 (204) • OT Tylan Grable
- Round 6 • Pick 43 (219) • CB Daequan Hardy
- Round 7 • Pick 1 (221) • OT Travis Clayton
