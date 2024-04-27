2024 NFL Draft Grades: Analysis of Every Team’s Picks
The 2024 NFL draft is over.
In the coming years, careers will play out. Unheralded names in the moment will become legends, while other players taken early will flame out and become cautionary tales.
Of course, we don’t have the benefit of hindsight. We’re calling our shots for all 32 draft classes, letting you know who did well, and who left something to be desired.
Let’s take a look at our team grades, starting with the top classes and working our way down.
Arizona Cardinals
Grade: B+
- Round 1: No. 4: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
- Round 1: No. 27: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri
- Round 2: No. 43: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
- Round 3: No. 66: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
- Round 3: No. 71: Isaiah Adams, G, Illinois
- Round 3: No. 82: Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois
- Round 3: No. 90: Elijah Jones, DB, Boston College
- Round 4: No. 104: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech
- Round 5: No. 138: Xavier Thomas, Edge, Clemson
- Round 5: No. 162: Christian Jones, OT, Texas
- Round 6: No. 191: Tejhaun Palmer, WR, UAB
- Round 7: No. 226: Jaden Davis, CB, Miami
Analysis: Harrison is a middle of the fairway pick for the Cardinals, who have fallen into another generational wide receiver prospect. After seeing how adept this offensive staff was at getting their best playmakers the ball, the expectations for Kyler Murray will be undoubtedly high this year. Arizona dominated the middle rounds and did a great job of obtaining some players who will compete for starting jobs before the projected talent cutoff, which drops significantly after Round 3.
Atlanta Falcons
Grade: A
- Round 1: No. 8: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
- Round 2: No. 35: Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
- Round 3: No. 74: Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington
- Round 4: No. 109: Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon
- Round 5: No. 143: JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame
- Round 6: No. 186: Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama
- Round 6: No. 187: Casey Washington, WR, Illinois
- Round 6: No. 197: Zion Logue, DT, Georgia
Analysis: Call me crazy, but I’m a huge fan of the Penix pick. The quarterback landscape could be great in two years. It could be barren. But if the Falcons are truly building toward the future, why not make the inevitable transition easy. I think there’s a lot of pro-Kirk Cousins sentiment out there, but Cousins will be 36 in August and is coming off an Achilles injury. He has also never reached a conference title game, so it was time to explore all options.
Baltimore Ravens
Grade: A-
- Round 1: No. 30: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
- Round 2: No. 62: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
- Round 3: No. 93: Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State
- Round 4: No. 113: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
- Round 4: No. 130: TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
- Round 5: No. 165: Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall
- Round 6: No. 218: Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky
- Round 7: No. 228: Nick Samac, C, Michigan State
- Round 7: No. 250: Sanoussi Kane, S, Purdue
Analysis: Baltimore used the first round to reinforce its secondary, nabbing Wiggins as a tough, undersized corner at 173 pounds. In the second round, general manager Eric DeCosta replaced departed right tackle Morgan Moses with Rosengarten, then found a productive edge in Isaac to round out the first two nights.
Buffalo Bills
Grade: C-
- Round 2: No. 33: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
- Round 2: No. 60: Cole Bishop, S, Utah
- Round 3: No. 95: DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke
- Round 4: No. 128: Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky
- Round 5: No. 141: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia
- Round 5: No. 160: Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington
- Round 5: No. 168: Javon Solomon, Edge, Troy
- Round 6: No. 204: Tylan Grable, OT, UCF
- Round 6: No. 219: Daequan Hardy, CB, Penn State
- Round 7: No. 221: Travis Clayton, OT, England
Analysis: The Bills spent the first round driving their fans insane, trading back twice, including once with the Kansas City Chiefs. Eventually Buffalo made a few selections including Coleman, a big-bodied receiver with limited speed. Bishop was a better pick, helping replace the departures of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. However, Carter may be the Bills’ best choice, giving them a third option inside with DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver.
Carolina Panthers
Grade: B+
- Round 1: No. 32: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
- Round 2: No. 46: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
- Round 3: No. 72: Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
- Round 4: No. 101: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
- Round 5: No. 157: Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State
- Round 6: No. 200: Jaden Crumedy, DT, Mississippi State
- Round 7: No. 240: Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan
Analysis: I was a fan of this draft because the Panthers followed up on their offseason plan to get Bryce Young back on solid ground. After bulking up the guard play in free agency, Carolina went after the kind of targets who will produce yards after the catch or move the football with loaded boxes. This is a gift for any young quarterback.
Chicago Bears
Grade: A+
- Round 1: No. 1: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
- Round 1: No. 9: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
- Round 3: No. 75: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
- Round 4: No. 122: Tory Taylor, P, Iowa
- Round 5: No. 144: Austin Booker, Edge, Kansas
Analysis: Consider me still stunned that the New York Giants did not take Odunze with the No. 6 pick. Either way, this Bears class benefits. Chicago gets a group loaded with star power and attitude. Amegadjie could end up being the steal of this class, and based on how well GM Ryan Poles has mined the lower rungs of the draft for offensive line talent, we could see another deep class for the Bears in a critical season.
Cincinnati Bengals
Grade: B-
- Round 1: No. 18: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
- Round 2: No. 49: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
- Round 3: No. 80: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
- Round 3: No. 97: McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
- Round 4: No. 115: Erick All, TE, Iowa
- Round 5: No. 149: Josh Newton, CB, TCU
- Round 6: No. 194: Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona
- Round 6: No. 214: Cedric Johnson, Edge, Ole Miss
- Round 7: No. 224: Daijhan Anthony, S, Ole Miss
- Round 7: No. 237: Matt Lee, C, Miami
Analysis: The Bengals had a clear mission to beef up along the lines. Cincinnati spent three of its four picks in the trenches, including the ultimate boom-or-bust choice with Mims, who started only eight games in college. The Bengals also took a wild card in Burton, whose tape is great but has legitimate off-field concerns.
Cleveland Browns
Grade: C
- Round 2: No. 54: Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio St.
- Round 3: No. 85: Zak Zinter, G, Michigan
- Round 5: No. 156: Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
- Round 6: No. 206: Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State
- Round 7: No. 227: Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota
- Round 7: No. 243: Jowon Briggs, DT, Auburn
Analysis: Once again without a first-round pick due to the Deshaun Watson trade, the Browns made the most of their earliest picks with a talented, local product in Hall before nabbing Zinter. Cleveland will finally have its first-rounder back in 2025, giving the Browns a full draft class for the first time in years.
Dallas Cowboys
Grade: D+
- Round 1: No. 29: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
- Round 2: No. 56: Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan
- Round 3: No. 73: Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State
- Round 3: No. 87: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame
- Round 5: No. 174: Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
- Round 6: No. 216: Ryan Flournoy, WR, SE Missouri State
- Round 7: No. 233: Nathan Thomas, OT, Louisiana
- Round 7: No. 244: Justin Rogers, DT, Auburn
Analysis: We discussed this on the MMQB podcast, but Dallas’s continued insistence on behaving and drafting like a team that has already won something of consequence is puzzling. Guyton may have the highest upside of any tackle in this class, but owner Jerry Jones has to consider who benefits from a longer-term project when everyone on his staff is being held to the fire this year. There needs to be some thought put into Guyton’s long-term development.
Denver Broncos
Grade: C+
- Round 1: No. 12: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
- Round 3: No. 76: Jonah Elliss, Edge, Utah
- Round 4: No. 102: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
- Round 5: No. 145: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
- Round 5: No. 147: Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
- Round 7: No. 235: Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah
- Round 7: No. 256: Nick Gargiulo, C, South Carolina
Analysis: This class will be remembered—for better or worse—for the selection of Nix. The Broncos are staking their future on the Oregon product, who struggled mightily at Auburn before transferring and throwing 45 touchdowns against three interceptions last season. The question is which Nix is Denver getting, and at 24 years old, has he already reached his ceiling?
Detroit Lions
Grade: A
- Round 1: No. 24: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
- Round 2: No. 61: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
- Round 4: No. 126: Giovanni Manu, OT, British Columbia
- Round 4: No. 132: Sione Vaki, S, Utah
- Round 6: No. 189: Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
- Round 6: No. 210: Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College
Analysis: GM Brad Holmes is the new Howie Roseman. What do I mean by that? Sensible draft choices that aggressively target areas of need, and a relentless pursuit of those picks. The Lions nabbed two of the draft’s best cornerbacks to help them patch a secondary that may have been their biggest Achilles heel last season. Holmes and coach Dan Campbell are a force together, one of the few GM and coach combinations who seem to be truly on the same page.
Green Bay Packers
Grade: B+
- Round 1: No. 25: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
- Round 2: No. 45: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
- Round 2: No. 58: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
- Round 3: No. 88: MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC
- Round 3: No. 91: Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri
- Round 4: No. 111: Evan Williams, S, Oregon
- Round 5: No. 163: Jacob Monk, C, Duke
- Round 5: No. 169: Kitan Oladipo, S, Oregon State
- Round 6: No. 202: Travis Glover, OT, Georgia State
- Round 7: No. 245: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
- Round 7: No. 255: Kalen King, CB, Penn St.
Analysis: Morgan was beloved by a few teams with coaches from the Kyle Shanahan tree thanks to his movement ability, which should really shine in the Packers’ outside zone system. With some proper coaching—and Green Bay has an excellent offensive line staff—Morgan could end up being one of the best tackles in this draft class. Cooper was the first off-ball linebacker selected in the draft, and his relentless pursuit stands out on tape and should give the Packers a versatile defender who can remain on the field in multiple situations.
Houston Texans
Grade: B-
- Round 2: No. 42: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
- Round 2: No. 59: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
- Round 3: No. 78: Calen Bullock, S, USC
- Round 4: No. 123: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
- Round 6: No. 188: Jamal Hill, LB, Oregon
- Round 6: No. 205: Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville
- Round 7: No. 238: Solomon Byrd, Edge, USC
- Round 7: No. 247: Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn
- Round 7: No. 247: LaDarius Henderson, OT, Michigan
Analysis: After spending lavishly in free agency and then adding star receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with Buffalo, the Texans prioritized their secondary in the first three rounds. Houston nabbed both Lassiter and Bullock, adding them to a group already boasting Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre. Fisher is also an intriguing pick, with Tytus Howard perhaps ready to move inside.
Indianapolis Colts
Grade: B+
- Round 1: No. 15: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA
- Round 2: No. 52: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
- Round 3: No. 79: Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh
- Round 4: No. 117: Tanor Bartolini, C, Wisconsin
- Round 5: No. 142: Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon State
- Round 5: No. 151: Jaylon Carlies, S, Missouri
- Round 5: No. 164: Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn
- Round 6: No. 201: Micah Abraham, CB, Marshall
- Round 7: No. 234: Jonah Laulu, DT, Oklahoma
Analysis: This is a quality class for GM Chris Ballard. The Colts snagged Latu to bolster their pass rush before getting a steal in Mitchell, who many believed was a top-25 pick. If those two picks hit, this is already a good haul, not to mention the bevy of high-upside selections in the third round and beyond. Ballard built up his skill-position talent and lines, giving Anthony Richardson the best chance to succeed.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Grade: C
- Round 1: No. 23: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
- Round 2: No. 48: Maason Smith, DT, LSU
- Round 3: No. 96: Jarrian Jones, DB, Florida State
- Round 4: No. 114: Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
- Round 4: No. 116: Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU
- Round 5: No. 153: Deantre Prince, CB, Ole Miss
- Round 5: No. 167: Keilan Robinson, RB, Texas
- Round 6: No. 212: Cam Little, K, Arkansas
- Round 7: No. 236: Myles Cole, Edge, Texas Tech
Analysis: Thomas is a talented receiver, but the pick was questionable when one considers how badly the Jaguars needed a corner, and none had been picked at that juncture. Down the board, Jacksonville did add defensive help, but is it enough? The Jaguars are betting on mid- to late-round talent to shine through early on that side of the ball.
Kansas City Chiefs
Grade: B+
- Round 1: No. 28: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
- Round 2: No. 63: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
- Round 4: No. 131: Jared Wiley, TE, TCU
- Round 4: No. 133: Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
- Round 5: No. 159: Hunter Nourzad, IOL, Penn State
- Round 6: No. 211: Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee
- Round 7: No. 248: C.J. Hanson, OG, Holy Cross
Analysis: Kansas City went into the draft with two clear needs: left tackle and wide receiver. GM Brett Veach found both in the early rounds, trading up to land both Worthy and Suamataia. Worthy has blazing 4.21 speed, albeit weighing 165 pounds. If he hits, though, the Chiefs’ offense will be back in full force.
Las Vegas Raiders
Grade: A-
- Round 1: No. 13: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
- Round 2: No. 44: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
- Round 3: No. 77: Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland
- Round 4: No. 112: Decamerion Richardson, DB, Mississippi State
- Round 5: No. 148: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
- Round 6: No. 208: Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire
- Round 7: No. 223: Trey Taylor, S, Air Force
- Round 7: No. 229: M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh
Analysis: The Raiders and their fans should be thrilled. Without trading up, Las Vegas was able to select Bowers, who was easily the best tight end in this class. Then, on Day 2, GM Tom Telesco found a pair of starting-caliber offensive linemen in Powers-Johnson and Glaze, with the former ranking as the class’s best center.
Los Angeles Chargers
Grade: A
- Round 1: No. 5: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
- Round 2: No. 34: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
- Round 3: No. 69: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
- Round 4: No. 105: Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama
- Round 5: No. 137: Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland
- Round 5: No. 140: Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
- Round 6: No. 181: Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy
- Round 7: No. 225: Brenden Rice, WR, USC
- Round 7: No. 253: Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan
Analysis: The Chargers have been going about their business wisely. Alt was the best player available in the first round and gives them a nasty tackle combo with Rashawn Slater on the other side. Then, trading up in the second round netted McConkey, who is already Los Angeles’ most talented receiver. This is a foundational class for new coach Jim Harbaugh, who is trying to build both culture and a winner.
Los Angeles Rams
Grade: B
- Round 1: No. 19: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State
- Round 2: No. 39: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
- Round 3: No. 83: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
- Round 3: No. 99: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
- Round 5: No. 154: Brennan Jackson, Edge, Washington State
- Round 6: No. 196: Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
- Round 6: No. 209: Joshua Karty, K, Stanford
- Round 6: No. 213: Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas
- Round 6: No. 217: Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas
- Round 7: No. 254: KT Leveston, OG, Kansas State
Analysis: I want to know who thought it was a good idea to let Rams running backs coach Ron Gould get his hands on Corum, one of the smartest backs in this class. Los Angeles spent last year revamping its running game, utilizing it as a weapon to propel its passing attack. Meanwhile, Verse becomes the team’s first first-round pick since the Obama administration. If he’s anything like some of GM Les Snead’s mid-rounders, he should be playing well and playing right away.
Miami Dolphins
Grade: C+
- Round 1: No. 21: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State
- Round 2: No. 55: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
- Round 4: No. 120: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
- Round 5: No. 158: Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado St.
- Round 6: No. 184: Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
- Round 6: No. 198: Patrick McMorris, S, California
- Round 7: No. 241: Tahj Washington, WR, USC
Analysis: The Dolphins were predictable but effective. They built along the offensive and defensive lines with their first two picks, grabbing Robinson and then Paul, who should eventually replace Terron Armstead when he retires. For Miami, Robinson’s early maturation will be key with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb working back from injuries.
Minnesota Vikings
Grade: C+
- Round 1: No. 10: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
- Round 1: No. 17: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama
- Round 4: No. 108: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
- Round 6: No. 177: Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma
- Round 6: No. 203: Will Reichard, K, Alabama
- Round 7: No. 230: Michael Jurgens, C, Wake Forest
- Round 7: No. 232: Levi Drake Rodriguez, DT, Texas A&M-Commerce
Analysis: I think I am going to regret my dislike of the Vikings draft, just like I did with the Texans draft a year ago. I didn’t quite see the value of the Dallas Turner trade, but if defensive coordinator Brian Flores can get the best out of him, what’s the difference at the end of the day? I thought the Vikings should have been more aggressive to get the quarterback they really wanted, but I also think that Kevin O’Connell is going to make it work with McCarthy.
New England Patriots
Grade: A-
- Round 1: No. 3: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
- Round 2: No. 37: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
- Round 3: No. 68: Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State
- Round 4: No. 103: Layden Robinson, G, Texas A&M
- Round 4: No. 110: Javon Baker, WR, UCF
- Round 6: No. 180: Marcellas Dial, CB, South Carolina
- Round 6: No. 193: Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee
- Round 7: No. 231: Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
Analysis: The Patriots made the right decision to stay at No. 3 and take Maye, who has been a highly touted prospect for years. GM Eliot Wolf then continued his offensive surge with Polk and Wallace, and Polk may already be the best receiver in New England. If Maye works out, the Patriots have their future franchise quarterback, especially if Jerod Mayo proves a long-term fixture at coach.
New Orleans Saints
Grade: B
- Round 1: No. 14: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
- Round 2: No. 41: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
- Round 5: No. 150: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
- Round 5: No. 170: Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh
- Round 5: No. 175: Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
- Round 6: No. 199: Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa
- Round 7: No. 239: Josiah Ezirim, OT, Eastern Kentucky
Analysis: The Saints played the board well and took a handful of quality players. Fuaga has some position versatility and McKinstry certainly had some first-round grades. Now that the Saints are upgrading to the Kubiak–Shanahan offense, they’ll need as much athleticism up front as they can possibly get their hands on.
New York Giants
Grade: C+
- Round 1: No. 6: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
- Round 2: No. 47: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
- Round 3: No. 70: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
- Round 4: No. 107: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
- Round 5: No. 166: Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Purdue
- Round 6: No. 183: Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA
Analysis: The hope is that Nabers is everything he’s been billed to be. The comparisons for him pre-draft were incredibly glowing, but the Giants have been here before. A star receiver out of LSU wants the ball and an underperforming quarterback is struggling to get it to him. If Nabers lifts Daniel Jones into perpetual above-averageness, then this was worth the major swing. It’s also smart to continue rebuilding this secondary post-Wink Martindale as the Giants prepare for something a little less guerilla style.
New York Jets
Grade: B-
- Round 1: No. 11: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
- Round 3: No. 65: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
- Round 4: No. 134: Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
- Round 5: No. 171: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida St.
- Round 5: No. 173: Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota St.
- Round 5: No. 176: Qwan’tez Stiggers, CB, CFL
- Round 7: No. 257: Jaylen Key, S, Alabama
Analysis: The Jets deserve credit. They could have made the flashy pick of a pass catcher in the first round, but instead took a top-three tackle in a loaded class with Fashanu. Then, in the third round, New York found its receiver in the 215-pound Corley. The Jets are trying to build a contender around the aging Aaron Rodgers and this class did a nice job of helping that cause.
Philadelphia Eagles
Grade: A
- Round 1: No. 22: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
- Round 2: No. 40: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
- Round 3: No. 94: Jalyx Hunt, Edge, Houston Christian
- Round 4: No. 127: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
- Round 5: No. 152: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
- Round 5: No. 155: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
- Round 5: No. 172: Trevor Keegan, G, Michigan
- Round 6: No. 185: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
- Round 6: No. 190: Dylan McMahon, G, NC State
Analysis: Similar in complexion to the Lions draft, this was a targeted rebuild as well as a big swing in the third round to take a former safety-turned-edge rusher who could end up being one of those draft gems. Cooper DeJean is going to shine in the zone-heavy Vic Fangio scheme, and the Eagles, in a division with the pick-prone Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones, plus a rookie in Jayden Daniels, are suddenly a daunting opponent.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Grade: A+
- Round 1: No. 20: Troy Fautanu, G, Washington
- Round 2: No. 51: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
- Round 3: No. 84: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
- Round 3: No. 98: Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State
- Round 4: No. 119: Mason McCormick, G, South Dakota State
- Round 6: No. 178: Logan Lee, DT, Iowa
- Round 6: No. 195: Ryan Watts, CB, Texas
Analysis: This feels like a class the Steelers will look back on as a foundational group for future success. Pittsburgh showed why it’s one of the league’s bedrock organizations, finding substance over flash. The Steelers added a pair of versatile, talented linemen in Fautanu and Frazier, then found value in the Wilson duo. For Pittsburgh, it might walk away with four immediate starters from this group.
San Francisco 49ers
Grade: B
- Round 1: No. 31: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
- Round 2: No. 64: Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
- Round 3: No. 86: Dominick Puni, OT, Kansas
- Round 4: No. 124: Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest
- Round 4: No. 129: Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville
- Round 4: No. 135: Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
- Round 6: No. 215: Jarrett Kingston, G, USC
- Round 7: No. 251: Tatum Bethune, LB, Florida State
Analysis: Kyle Shanahan played wide receiver and evaluates the wide receiver class each year for the 49ers. He’s had tremendous success at picking the position so far during his tenure as the team’s coach, and Pearsall seems like a player who can also help San Francisco blend a little bit of McVay into the system by involving the versatile wideout into their blocking scheme intimately.
Seattle Seahawks
Grade: C+
- Round 1: No. 16: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
- Round 3: No. 81: Christian Haynes, G, UConn
- Round 4: No. 118: Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP
- Round 4: No. 121: AJ Barner, TE, Michigan
- Round 5: No. 136: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn
- Round 6: No. 179: Sataoa Laumea, G, Utah
- Round 6: No. 192: D.J. James, CB, Auburn
- Round 6: No. 207: Michael Jerrell, OT, Findlay
Analysis: New coach Mike Macdonald gets a defender in the first round who can be mentored by savvy veteran Johnathan Hankins. We’ll see if the Seahawks plan on causing a similar amount of targeted chaos in this iteration of Macdonald’s defense. He has many different pieces now, but Murphy, like Macdonald’s units in Baltimore, can create havoc from multiple positions.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Grade: B+
- Round 1: No. 26: Graham Barton, C, Duke
- Round 2: No. 57: Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama
- Round 3: No. 89: Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
- Round 3: No. 92: Jalen McMillan, WR, Michigan
- Round 4: No. 125: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
- Round 6: No. 220: Elijah Klein, G, UTEP
- Round 7: No. 246: Devin Culp, TE, Washington
Analysis: Barton helps Tampa Bay continue to rebuild its line’s interior, which GM Jason Licht has made quick work of since the unit’s decay toward the end of the Tom Brady era. Centers are among the safest picks in the draft, and Barton can be an early investment into the Baker Mayfield era, as well as a critical bridge piece into Tampa’s quarterback of the future decision.
Tennessee Titans
Grade: C-
- Round 1: No. 7: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
- Round 2: No. 38: T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
- Round 4: No. 106: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
- Round 5: No. 146: Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville
- Round 6: No. 182: Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane
- Round 7: No. 242: James Williams, S, Miami
- Round 7: No. 252: Jaylen Harrell, Edge, Michigan
Analysis: The Titans landed playmaking in free agency with Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley. They made a big trade to acquire L’Jarius Sneed on the perimeter. In the draft, GM Ran Carthon focused on the trenches, landing Latham to anchor his offensive line alongside last year’s first-rounder, Peter Skoronski. However, Sweat is a controversial pick after being arrested for suspicion of DWI in April.
Washington Commanders
Grade: A+
- Round 1: No. 2: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
- Round 2: No. 36: Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, DT, Illinois
- Round 2: No. 50: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
- Round 2: No. 53: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas St.
- Round 3: No. 67: Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU
- Round 3: No. 100: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
- Round 5: No. 139: Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
- Round 5: No. 161: Dominique Hampton, S, Washington
- Round 7: No. 222: Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Edge, Notre Dame
Analysis: This was a straight-up masterpiece. The Commanders got the best quarterback in the draft (as I see it, at least) and then hammered the top 100, eschewing the relatively worthless picks that will be coming in Rounds 4–7. This is one of the few drafts that I thought elevated a team from its pre-draft status into something promising. Could Washington be this year’s Texans? I’m not ruling it out and you shouldn’t, either.
