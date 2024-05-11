Nike helps Keon Coleman prepare for Buffalo winter with jacket care package
Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman is outspoken in his adoration of a good deal, now-famously giving the Western New York media smart shopping tips during his introductory press conference.
“I get my coats in the summertime,” he said while donning a vibrant yellow jacket he bought on sale at Macy’s. “You’ve gotta shop a season or two before, just in case. And it’s cheaper.”
The 20-year-old is all about value, and is there any better value than free?
Iconic athletic wear company Nike saw Coleman’s press conference and noted his love of a good bargain, helping the rookie prepare for the notoriously frigid Buffalo winters with a jacket care package. Coleman recently shared a video of him unboxing the package on his Instagram.
The coats are similar in style to his now-iconic Macy’s jacket, with the company sending Coleman a red jacket after he stated he needed a red version of his coat during his presser. They also sent navy blue and orange coats, with the former Florida State Seminole donning the lively orange piece at the end of the video.
Coleman will have to readjust to frequently wearing jackets after a year in Tallahassee, but it won’t be too big of an adaptation given the fact that he attended Michigan State University for two years from 2021–2022. The Buffalo faithful already associates the rookie with coats, as his puffy yellow jacket has been added to a downtown Buffalo mural.
The Bills’ presumptive X wide receiver, who caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Seminoles last season, is getting his first prolonged taste of the Western New York weather at the team’s currently running rookie minicamp; it’s been a balmy 60 degrees in Orchard Park over the past two days, so no jackets have been required.