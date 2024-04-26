3 Comforting NFL Draft Reactions for Frustrated Buffalo Bills' Fans
While the Buffalo Bills' fan reaction seemed to land anywhere in between annoyed to emotionally distraught, there were multiple measured, rational hot takes on general manager Brandon Beane's decision to trade out of the NFL Draft's first round Thursday night.
NFL data scientist Cynthia Frelund cautioned fans to not overreact to swapping first-round picks with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Bills fans, fret not, this is a good move… more equity for what I don’t suspect changes their pick at 32," said Frelund in a post on the social media site now known as X.
Former Bills' starting center Eric Wood, who currently serves as the team's official radio analyst, offered some perspective in the aftermath of Round 1.
"The Bills scouting department spent all year looking at these prospects and decided that they didn’t want the receivers or any others at #28 or at #32," posted Wood, who highlighted the possibility of taking Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey at No. 33 overall.
Even longtime newspaper curmudgeon Sal Maiorana didn't see the need to pile on Beane for ultimately obtaining more trade capital.
"The Bills ultimately moved down only five spots from 28 to 33, and picked up a third-round pick, got a better fourth-round pick, added a fifth-rounder and now Beane has plenty of ammo to make more moves, maybe up. Why is everyone freaking out?" said Maiorana in an X post.