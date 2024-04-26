Social Media Posts Sum Up Surprising Buffalo Bills' Trade
The Buffalo Bills pulled off a head-scratching draft night trade with the AFC rival Kansas City Chiefs.
They swapped first-rounders with Kansas City, dropping back to No. 32 overall and allowing the Super Bowl champions to move up to the No. 28 slot. The Chiefs used the pick on Texas receiver Xavier Worthy.
In exchange for moving down four spots in Round 1, the Bills turned the No. 133 and No. 248 overall selections into the No. 95 and No. 221 picks.
Acquiring another Top 100 selection allows Buffalo to move back into the third round. The Bills' original third-rounder belongs to the Green Bay Packers as a result of the midseason trade for starting cornerback Rasul Douglas. General manager Brandon Beane was anticipating a third-round compensatory pick, but the NFL awarded the Bills a fourth-rounder instead.
The Jacksonville Jaguars took LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. off the board at No. 23 overall, potentially prompting the Bills to trade back.
It is slightly surprising that Buffalo would allow Kansas City to move up and pick its preferred player. The Chiefs have been responsible for eliminating the Bills from the postseason in three of the last four years, including a 27-24 decision in the divisional round this past January.
Social media user @DaveKludge and others summed up the disappointment running throughout Bills Mafia.