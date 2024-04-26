Bills Fans In Anguish Over Chiefs Taking Speed Demon WR With Their Pick
Buffalo Bills fans were left stunned on Thursday night as general manager Brandon Beane made a series of unexpected moves during the first round of the NFL Draft. Here's a breakdown of the drama that unfolded:
Bills Mafia's collective jaw hit the floor when Beane opted to trade away the team's first-round pick (number 28) not once, but twice! The initial trade saw the 28th pick go to the Kansas City Chiefs, who promptly snatched up the highly-touted speedster, wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Given that
the Bills' receiving corps was considered a position of need, this move left fans bewildered.
At slot 32 acquired from the Chiefs, the Bills decided to traded back... again so the team had no pick in round 1. This trade gave the Carolina Panthers No. 32, and the Bills received pick 33 which is the first one in the second round.
The internet, as it tends to do, erupted in a flurry of memes mocking the Bills' draft-day decisions. "Not again," "Here we go again," and countless variations of the "shocked Bills fan" meme flooded social media.
Despite the initial shock and confusion, some fans have faith in Beane's track record. After all, the GM has a history of making moves that defy expectations. With the addition of a valuable third-round pick, Beane might have bigger plans in store for the remaining rounds of the draft.
The Bills now have the following draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 2: No. 33 overall (from Panthers)
Round 2: No. 60
Round 3: No. 95 (from Chiefs)
Round 4: No. 128
Round 5: No. 141 (from Panthers)
Round 5: No. 144 (from Bears)
Round 5: No. 160 (from Packers)
Round 5: No. 163
Round 6: No. 204
Round 7: No. 221 (from Chiefs)