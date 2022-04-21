Jordan Poyer's future may be the top concern among the millions of Bills Mafia members worldwide, but general manager Brandon Beane has an entire roster to maintain, and he reminded everyone on Wednesday how much that complicates his job , especially with a roster as loaded as his.

"I want to pay them all ... the ones that deserve it and have earned it," Beane said in a press conference. "and there's other guys here that I feel have earned it as well and ... there's guys that have left here since I've been here that I wanted to pay or our organization wanted to pay. But you can't pay them all.

"And that's hard, because I'm a people person. I love these guys and love them to death, but I also have a job to do and I have rules to follow from a cap standpoint and cash. And so unfortunately you have to say goodbye to someone. There's more than just Jordan that would be looking to get an extension."

Poyer, who will turn 31 next week, has been a fixture in the Bills' defensive backfield since 2017, pairing with Micah Hyde to form what is arguably the finest safety tandem in the league. He is entering the final year of his contract and has hired high-powered agent Drew Rosenhaus to get him a new one.

In the meantime, Poyer is staying away from the voluntary offseason program that began on Tuesday.

Whether the sides are making progress is not known. Beane is too savvy to talk about negotiations and to talk about Poyer in anything less than glistening terms.

"I'm a big fan of Jordan," Beane said. "I think he's done a great job here for five years, and I know what's been reported out there and I don't talk about contracts, just like we didn't talk about Stef [Diggs] or Josh [Allen] or any of the other other guys. I got nothing but glowing things to say about Jordan and his family. That's probably as deep as I can get into it.

"I wish he was here, but I wish any player that's not here was here. We we just enjoy not only seeing them grow on the field, but it's the bonding piece. But it's voluntary, so that's fair when players choose not to show."

Beane is not bothered that Poyer has brought in a heavy hitter like Rosenhaus.

"I would just say that he's got a really good agent," Beane said. "I've worked with Drew for a number of years and we've always had a great relationship. So there's ... no conflict or anything like that. You know, Drew's been in it a long time, much longer than I've done it, and he's a heck of an agent. And we'll do business the way we do it, and then they'll do it the way they think is best for them."

Poyer could well get the extension he's seeking, but it almost certainly would come at the expense of at least one other player whose contract is nearing an end or eligible for an extension. Running back Devin Singletary, guard Rodger Saffold, wide receiver Jamison Crowder, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive tackle Ed Oliver, defensive end Shaq Lawson and tight end Dawson Knox are among those who fall into that category.

In addition, wide receiver Gabriel Davis will become eligible for an extension after this coming season.

