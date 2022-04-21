On Wednesday, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane hinted that he may take more than one cornerback in next week's NFL Draft.

On Thursday, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah responded with some options.

Bills Central first asked Jeremiah about the corners who might best fit the Bills if they stay put at No. 25 in the first round.

"You'd like to have guys that can do everything at their current position," he said, "so with where they're picking ... [Clemson's] Andrew Booth, [Washington's Kyler] Gordon and [Florida's Kaiir] ElamIlan would probably be the three that I would have there.

"Ironically, [Auburn's] Roger McCreary, who I had mentioned a little bit earlier, doesn't have that length that you like — he actually is probably the most similar player to [Bills CB1] Tre'Davious White. Now he's not quite as gifted, but he's a similar-type player in terms of he can play press, he can play off, he's got really good awareness and ball skills. So that, to me, if you're just talking pure fit, maybe that would be McCreary and maybe he's there at 57 when they pick in the second round. That can be an option for them."

As for the later rounds, Jeremiah added some intriguing names to the mix.

"When you kind of go down a little bit lower in the Draft, I think they pick 89 in the third round, you know, somebody like a Damarri Mathis from Pitt is a good football player, would be a good option. One of my kind of sleeper players in this draft is a guy out of Fresno State in Daron Bland. He was a transfer from Sacramento State and now he's a 6-foot corner, he's 200 pounds, he ran in the 4.4s, he's got some ball production and a real physical player.

"... I think he probably goes in the in the fifth round, maybe. Maybe there's a chance he goes in the fourth round. But there's a lot of guys like that you can find later on this draft."

Barring any more trades, the Bills head to the Draft with eight picks, including three in the top 100.

The one glaring need they haven't addressed in free agency is cornerback. But that doesn't mean they won't pursue a veteran or two eventually.

Regardless, it would surprise nobody if the Bills drafted multiple cornerbacks next week after losing starter Levi Wallace to free agency and hoping that White can make a quick comeback from an ACL tear last November.

