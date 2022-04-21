Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Bills' CB Possibilities in NFL Draft are Plentiful, According to Daniel Jeremiah

The NFL Network analyst mentions first-round fits and beyond during conference call with reporters.

On Wednesday, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane hinted that he may take more than one cornerback in next week's NFL Draft.

On Thursday, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah responded with some options.

Bills Central first asked Jeremiah about the corners who might best fit the Bills if they stay put at No. 25 in the first round.

"You'd like to have guys that can do everything at their current position," he said, "so with where they're picking ... [Clemson's] Andrew Booth, [Washington's Kyler] Gordon and [Florida's Kaiir] ElamIlan would probably be the three that I would have there.

"Ironically, [Auburn's] Roger McCreary, who I had mentioned a little bit earlier, doesn't have that length that you like — he actually is probably the most similar player to [Bills CB1] Tre'Davious White. Now he's not quite as gifted, but he's a similar-type player in terms of he can play press, he can play off, he's got really good awareness and ball skills. So that, to me, if you're just talking pure fit, maybe that would be McCreary and maybe he's there at 57 when they pick in the second round. That can be an option for them."

As for the later rounds, Jeremiah added some intriguing names to the mix.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"When you kind of go down a little bit lower in the Draft, I think they pick 89 in the third round, you know, somebody like a Damarri Mathis from Pitt is a good football player, would be a good option. One of my kind of sleeper players in this draft is a guy out of Fresno State in Daron Bland. He was a transfer from Sacramento State and now he's a 6-foot corner, he's 200 pounds, he ran in the 4.4s, he's got some ball production and a real physical player.

"... I think he probably goes in the in the fifth round, maybe. Maybe there's a chance he goes in the fourth round. But there's a lot of guys like that you can find later on this draft."

Barring any more trades, the Bills head to the Draft with eight picks, including three in the top 100.

The one glaring need they haven't addressed in free agency is cornerback. But that doesn't mean they won't pursue a veteran or two eventually.

Regardless, it would surprise nobody if the Bills drafted multiple cornerbacks next week after losing starter Levi Wallace to free agency and hoping that White can make a quick comeback from an ACL tear last November.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

In This Article (1)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Quessenberry
News

Bills add to already extraordinary OL depth by signing David Quessenberry

By Nick Fierro2 hours ago
Brandon Beane was disappointed the NFL cut prospect interviews at the Combine down from 60 to 45 minutes.
News

Bills' Brandon Beane speaks on the realities of managing salary cap

By Nick Fierro7 hours ago
VonMillerBroncos
News

Von Miller vows to fit Bills' defense in whatever role they require.

By Nick Fierro23 hours ago
Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) returns his interception past Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
News

What's next for Jordan Poyer and the Buffalo Bills?

By Nick FierroApr 20, 2022
Stingley
News

What can Derek Stingley do for the Buffalo Bills?

By Jarrett BaileyApr 19, 2022
Josh Allen Phil Mickelson tribute
News

Bills' Josh Allen punked ahead of major golf match

By Nick FierroApr 19, 2022
Booth
News

A look at how Clemson CB Andrew Booth could fit Buffalo Bills

By Nick FierroApr 18, 2022
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
News

Bills' Leslie Frazier among those speaking out on NFL hiring practices

By Nick FierroApr 18, 2022