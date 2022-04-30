The Georgia running back is an excellent receiver in the mold of Duke Johnson.

When running back J.D. McKissic threw a monkey wrench into the Buffalo Bills' offseason machine by reneging on an oral commitment and going back to the Washington Commanders, it forced general manager Brandon Beane to adjust.

He responded by bringing free agent Duke Johnson in on a one-year deal.

Friday, he continued the process in the second round of the NFL Draft by selecting Georgia running back James Cook with the 63rd pick after trading down twice from his original position at 57.

The brother of another NFL back, Dalvin Cook, James brings impressive speed (4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash) and pass-catching ability. At Georgia, he also lined up as a wide receiver at times, which proves his versatility.

Perhaps more importantly, the Bills will have him on a cost-controlled contract through 2025. Johnson and starter Devin Singletary have contracts that expire after this coming season, and it's doubtful both will be paid. Both may even be gone by the start of 2023.

Enter Cook, stage left to join Johnson as an explosive change of pace to Singletary and add depth that will push Johnson and Zack Moss to battle for what will likely be just one opening.

Cook was an outstanding player at Georgia who might have gone higher if he was just a little thicker than 200 pounds to go with his 5-11 frame. Because of that, he can be overpowered at times by blitzers when he's charged with getting in their way.

That shortcoming can be overcome through sports science and coaching, not that it interfered with amazing production in college.

According to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, Cook had just one drop on 74 career targets and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. His ball security, critical when the weather turns, could make him indispensable.

Here's the summary on Cook from SI.com's Draft Bible: "James Cook projects to be a scatback at the next level. He wins as an excellent receiver, smooth acceleration and loose hips. He is not the biggest or the strongest back and is raw at the position. He has a ton of upside with his excellent movement and receiving skills. He could develop into a quality running back and overall offensive weapon."

The Bills started the evening with the No. 57 overall pick and twice traded down before calling Cook's name. They first swapped picks with the Tampa Bay Bucs to move to 60 and pick up the 180th pick. Then they swapped with the Cincinnati Bengals to gain an extra sixth-round pick (209 overall) while moving down to 63.

Beane could use those extra picks in a package to move up or add a pick in the fourth round.

He had stated repeatedly before the draft that he believes the strength of this year's Draft is in the middle rounds.

