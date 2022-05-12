Coaches begin to get feel for who will be ready and who will not for OTAs, minicamp and training camp.

What goes on behind the scenes on Friday and Saturday at the Bills' 2022 rookie camp will go a long way toward determining how the preliminary depth chart will be set up for organized team activities, mandatory minicamp and the opening of training camp at St. John Fisher College in July.

Before all these newcomers even take the field for their first walkthough, they will have to instill confidence in the coaching staff that they can think and play at full speed, or their repetitions will be extremely limited.

These evaluations are determined in the meeting rooms and in video study, where the brightest players always shine with the proper questions and don't need the answers to be repeated.

To that end, first-round draft choice Kaiir Elam did well to endear himself to the powers that be by requesting the team send him the playbook to study on his first flight to Buffalo after being selected.

If all the others are as enthusiastic, the Bills will have themselves one productive offseason on the field.

The Bills will be particularly interested to see how much dynamic offensive weapons like running backs James Cook and Raheem Blackshear and wide receiver Khalil Shakir are able to absorb.

Shakir's Boise State coach Andy Avalos this week told One Bills Live that Shakir has shown an advanced understanding of the leverages needed to excel from a variety of roles.

"There's obviously a ceiling that there's still room for him to grow," Avalos said, "but his knowledge of leverage, whether he's in the slot and running routes, based off leverage of defenders, certain coverages and those things, he can see those things and adjust.

"... We moved Shak around a lot too, and so not only is he doing it from a stationary position, but he's doing it from coming off a motion, when coverages are adjusting due to motion, and he's still able to figure those things out pretty quickly."

Suffice to say that the faster Shakir and the rest of the rookies are able to pick things up, the better it's going to be for everyone.

Bills' offseason schedule

Rookie Camp: May 13-14.

May 13-14. Organized Team Activities (OTAs): May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 2, June 6-7, June 9-10.

May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 2, June 6-7, June 9-10. Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16.

June 14-16. Training Camp: TBA.

Rookie roster

NFL Draft choices

CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

RB James Cook, Georgia

LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State

P Matt Araiza, San Diego State

CB Christian Benford, Villanova

OT Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech

LB Baylon Spector, Clemson

Undrafted free agents



OL Alec Anderson, UCLA

RB Raheem Blackshear, Va. Tech

DT Prince Emili, Penn

WR Keith Corbin III, Jackson State

CB Travon Fuller, Tulsa

DE Kingsley Jonathan, Syracuse

OL Derek Kerstetter, Texas

OL Tanner Owen, Northwest Missouri State

WR Neil Pau'u, BYU

WR Malik Williams, Appalachian State

TE Jaylen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

Tryouts

CB Ja'Marcus Ingram, Buffalo

LS Cole Jenkins, Buffalo State

S Jay Lenard, San Jose State

DB Cam Lewis, LSU

WR LeCharles Pringle, Alcorn State

K Brandon Ruiz, Mississippi State

NOTE: Players participating on a tryout basis are not members of the 90-man roster.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.