The bold hybrid out of Virginia Tech by way of Rutgers is proud of his versatility.

Unlike Deebo Samuel, Raheem Blackshear actually wants to be Deebo Samuel.

That is to say, the hybrid running back since his college days at Rutgers and Virginia Tech has been craving the opportunity to be utilized however his future NFL employer may deem fit.

He'll carry the ball, he'll go out for and catch passes, he'll return kicks and punts. Hell, he'll even go in at left tackle if that's what his coaches want.

The irony is that Samuel, a wide receiver who has become one of the NFL's most effective weapons in Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers offense while playing a similar role, doesn't want to do everything anymore, which has led to a disconnect with the organization.

But Samuel is another story for another day.

The focus now is on the 5-9, 200-pound Blackshear and the team he agreed on Saturday to sign with as an undrafted free agent: The Buffalo Bills.

Blackshear just wants to get his hands on the football by whatever means necessary.

"I look at myself as like a Deebo Samuel,” Blackshear told Pro Football Network's Mike Kaye last month. "A person who can play running back and slot receiver. Also, I can play special teams, so kick return [and] punt return. Teams have said they want to utilize me all over the field as a running back who can catch the ball out of the backfield and run downhill."

Blackshear averaged 4.7 yards on 410 carries and added 123 receptions for 1,213 yards in 50 games over five seasons. He also averaged 19.3 yards on 37 punt returns. He ran for 14 TDs and caught seven TD passes.

So he has credentials.

And for a team that values positionless players, he could be a perfect fit.

The Bills love versatility. It helps with everything from roster construction to game-planning to determining who's active on gamedays.

They want their running backs and tight ends to be able to flank out. They like the option of calling on receivers to run jet sweeps. They prefer their offensive linemen to play all the spots.

Same on defense with their linebackers and, to an extent, their defensive backs.

If Blackshear can prove his versatility at the next level, he will find a job in the NFL, even if the Bills have no room on their loaded roster.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central.