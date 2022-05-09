Unless GM Brandon Beane can convince the former Giant to take a 1-year, below-market deal, probably not.

Despite fortifying the cornerback position in the NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills still don't know much about what they have going into 2022 season.

That's because Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford are rookies and Tre'Davious White is coming off a ruptured ACL suffered in November. And it's why they at least have to have a conversation now that James Bradberry has come on the market.

Bradberry was released by the New York Giants on Monday as a salary cap casualty and would bring a weath of experience and accomplishments that include 15 interceptions and four forced fumbles in 92 career starts.

There's a built-in connection with general manager Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott too. Beane and McDermott were working in Carolina together when the Panthers drafted Bradberry in the second round in 2016.

But unless Bradberry is willing to sign a team-friendy, 1-year deal, he wouldn't seem to be a fit for the Bills, who will soon have first-round pick Elam on a cost-controlled contract for five seasons and have long since rewarded White with his second contract after drafting him in the first round in 2017.

A veteran free agent definitely could make a lot of sense for the Bills this year, though, given the uncertainty swirling around White and all that inexperience that will be competing with Dane Jackson for the other job on the outside.

Taron Johnson has a lock on the slot corner spot, a key position in the Bills' base 4-2-5 alignment.

Other free agents who could help include Joe Haden, Kyle Fuller and Xavier Rhodes.

