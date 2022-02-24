Siran Neal stayed with Buffalo Bills because of culture

Skip to main content

Bills' Siran Neal: Consistency and Continuity Produce Winning Culture

The special-teams ace talks about how happy he is to re-sign with Buffalo for three years.

Siran Neal is proud of what he's been able to make of himself as a player, prouder of what the Buffalo Bills have been able to accomplish since drafting him in 2018 and proudest that he's been offered an unusually rich contract by special-teams standards to keep being a part of it.

The Bills cornerback was happy to talk about all those things and a whole bunch more in a wide-ranging Zoom news conference that lasted nearly half an hour on Thursday morning.

Everything except the final 13 seconds of regulation in a brutal overtime playoff loss at Kansas City last month.

"You know what's crazy? We don't even discuss it with each other," Neal said.

Fair enough, though he did acknowledge the way the 2021 season ended played a role in the desire to come back to help the team get over that next hurdle.

Neal was part of a dream draft class for the Bills that included quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, cornerback Taron Johnson and guard Wyatt Teller.

Allen and Johnson already have been extended. Edmunds has made two Pro Bowls and Teller one (as a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2021).

"Much success, like craaaaaa-zy success," Neal raved, "even down to the [undrafted] free agents, like [cornerback] Levi Wallace. ... Man, that was a hell of a class."

Read More

That the Bills chose to throw a contract that could be worth nearly $11 million at Neal in a year when they have less salary cap flexibility than almost every other team in the NFL indicates how much they value special teams and how much return they expect from their investment.

"We're like a pack of wild hyenas," Neal said. "I mean, we all know what the job is. But as a unit on that kickoff team, it's just like we're all hungry."

"... The reason why I don't say like a pack of lions is because, you know, sometimes lions shy away from things. Hyenas don't care. And we don't care. We ... don't care about who got the most tackles. We see one thing: One guy making the tackle, all the other teammates picking him up, cheering him on and telling him go make another. Because when you do that, you win games."

All four of Neal's seasons in Buffalo have been spent with starting corners Wallace and Tre'Davious White, nickel corner Taron Johnson and starting safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. If Wallace re-signs, that tradition will continue into 2022.

That's extraordinary continuity in today's NFL. Continuity the Bills value at the bottom of their roster as well as the top.

That could be because Neal looks like the point man for the team's altruism. He re-signed with the hope that Wallace will follow suit, which would ostensibly end any chance of Neal winning a starting job.

No matter.

Individual glory is not why Neal plays this game.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

Neal
News

Siran Neal stayed with Buffalo Bills because of culture

By Nick Fierro
43 seconds ago
SiranNeal
News

Bills re-sign Siran Neal, but have more work to do

By Nick Fierro
20 hours ago
MitchTrubisky
News

Mitchell Trubisky's options include a second year with Buffalo Bills

By Nick Fierro
Feb 22, 2022
Bates
News

State of Buffalo Bills' offensive line is good and getting stronger

By Nick Fierro
Feb 21, 2022
EdOliver-Mahomes
News

Assessing state of the Buffalo Bills' defensive tackles heading to offseason

By Nick Fierro
Feb 20, 2022
Butler
News

Could Buffalo Bills be interested in signing CB Malcolm Butler?

By Nick Fierro
Feb 18, 2022
Addison Pressure
News

A look at strength of Buffalo Bills defensive ends heading to offseason

By Nick Fierro
Feb 18, 2022
Beane-coat
News

Bills GM Brandon Beane discusses team-building philosophy

By Nick Fierro
Feb 17, 2022