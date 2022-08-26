Bills vs. Panthers Preseason GAMEDAY Preview: Which Starters Will Play?

The Buffalo Bills face the Carolina Panthers in the final week of NFL preseason action from Bank of America Stadium on Friday. The 2022-23 Bills squad looks a little different than last season, as Buffalo tries to improve on a 11-6 campaign and taking the AFC East division crown.

The Bills' many roster hopefuls try to earn their spot before Tuesday, Aug. 30, when every NFL team must reduce its roster to no more than 53 players. Buffalo's 16-player practice squad will then begin to form.

If the Bills beat the Panthers, it will be their 11th-straight preseason victory. The Bills walked all over the Denver Broncos on Saturday, cruising to a 42-15 win. Quarterback Josh Allen hit all three of his pass attempts for 45 yards with a 28-yard touchdown to Gabriel Davis. Allen, and most of the starters, will not play vs. the Panthers.

For the Panthers, coach Matt Rhule announced that Baker Mayfield has won the quarterback job and will be the regular-season starter in week one against the his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Rhule also relayed his plan that most, if not all, starters will play vs. the Bills. How much starters will play is still to be determined.

WHO: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

ODDS: Buffalo is 6-point underdogs to Carolina.

GAME TIME: Friday, August 26 2022 at 7 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

TV/RADIO: WIVB, WROC, WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Undrafted rookie Raheem Blackshear has made a name for himself in the Bills' first two preseason games.

“He’s got great juice. You can just feel him when he’s going there,” McDermott said. “You feel the burst, whether it’s in the return game or when he’s carrying the ball on offense or catching the ball out of the backfield.”

---

