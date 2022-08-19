Bills WR Legend: 2022 Team 'Has All The Pieces'

Buffalo Bills legend Stevie Johnson is "in awe."

The former seventh-round pick spoke to the Bills on Thursday about this team's prospects this season, and the three-time 1,000-yard receiver admitted to being "in awe" of this team.

"I feel like this team has all the pieces," said the 36-year-old, who is on the verge of releasing a kids book called 'There's Always A Way With Stevie J!' as well as a coloring book called 'Visions'.

Johnson was asked about his thoughts on the Bills being widely considered Super Bowl favorites nationwide. But while he's upbeat on the potential of this roster and believes it's just about "making it happen," he seemed keen to not get ahead of himself just yet.

"We don't know what's going to happen each week," Johnson said. "We don't know if we'll go to the Super Bowl. But when you look at it it's like: Okay, we have a solid unit pretty much in every room, and then you bring in playmakers, solidify playmakers. So it just seems like everything's there, all the pieces to the puzzle are there."

Adding playmakers is something the Bills aced this offseason.

Von Miller, Jamison Crowder, and Rodger Saffold all joined in free agency, while early signs are that general manager Brandon Beane may have had an impressive draft with the likes of Kaiir Elam, Khalil Shakir, and James Cook all impressing this summer.

This loaded roster is not only bursting with talent, but the overall vibe around the team seems positive.

And if nothing else, Johnson is expecting this to be a "fun" season to watch.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing them having fun out there because I know it's going to be an awesome season," Johnson said.