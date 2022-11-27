Bills WR Stefon Diggs - Top 6 All-Time in Unusual NFL Stat

Stefon Diggs was a standout wide receiver in his days with the Minnesota Vikings, and now that he's established himself with the Buffalo Bills, the only statistical changes have been for the better.

How good was he in Minnesota? How good is he now?

Put it all together and to this point in his NFL career he has joined a short list of only one of seven guys in the history of the league who are top of the charts when it comes to different franchises’ all-time receiving yards lists.

Diggs now has 3,870 receiving yards with the Bills, which puts him in the top 10 all-time in Buffalo. And before he came to Buffalo, Diggs put up numbers in Minnesota, as his 4,623 receiving yards (on 365 receptions to go with 30 touchdowns) is top-10 all-time there.

Diggs joins an impressive list of multiple-team producers: Vincent Jackson, Mark Carrier, Joey Galloway, Derrick Mason, Tony Gonzalez, and Anquan Boldin in that exclusive group.

And the numbers figure to keep rolling in for Diggs, a critical part of the Josh Allen-led Bills offense. So far this year, in 11 games (and eight wins for a team with Super Bowl aspirations), Diggs has 1,110 receiving yards with nine touchdowns on 84 receptions.

The Bills have the weekend off after recording a win at Detroit - a win in which Diggs starred, of course - and play the Patriots in Week 13.

