Bills Trade For Alvin Kamara or Kareem Hunt? Here’s Why Not

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, teams across the league are looking for ways to improve their rosters. Some teams are looking to unload veterans for draft capital, while rebuilding for the future. Meanwhile, other teams are looking for that last piece to go "all-in" for a Super Bowl this season.

The Buffalo Bills certainly can fall into the latter category.

Buffalo sits at a 6-1 record and doesn't have any recognizable needs on the roster. However, running back is a position many have pounded the table for the Bills to improve upon ... perhaps illogically so.

The Bills have been linked to New Orleans Saints All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara in the previous days, along with Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt. Both are superstars and would be a difference-making additions to any offense.

Nonetheless, Buffalo ranks ninth in the NFL in yards per carry this season, averaging an efficient 5 yards per touch on the ground. Additionally, starting running back Devin Singletary has been efficient for the Bills, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Trading for Kamara would likely cost significant draft capital, while likely necessitating at least a first-round pick or bundle of early-round picks from Buffalo. Hunt could be had for much cheaper (reports say a fourth-round pick), but it still would fix a non-existent issue on the offense.

Furthermore, Buffalo just spent premium draft capital on a running back, taking James Cook in the second round of this year's draft. Why stunt the rookie's growth with an unnecessary trade?

There's also cap space to consider, as Buffalo has just over one million dollars in cap room at the moment.

So while dreaming about Kamara or Hunt lining up behind MVP favorite Josh Allen is a fun idea, it may not be in the best interest of the team. Buffalo would be wise to forego a major trade at running back before the NFL trade deadline.

