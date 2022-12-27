Bills QB Josh Allen Broke NFL Legend's Record in Win Over Bears

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen broke yet another NFL record against the Chicago Bears as he continues to play at an MVP level.

There is not much left to say about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at this point that has yet to be said or written. He's widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, a perennial MVP candidate and leads a potent offense.

In a 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve, Allen finished with a modest 15 of 26 for 172 yards with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions while adding six carries for 41 yards and a touchdown.

However, his first touchdown broke a long-standing NFL record. When Allen connected with receiver Gabe Davis for the first of his three touchdowns, a 19-yard connection, he broke a record held by NFL legend Dan Marino.

That record? The most total touchdowns through his first five seasons, as it brought Allen's total to 162 and surpassed Marino's 161, which he set back in 1987.

Of course, the stat that matters most to Allen and the Bills is the victory being added to the win column. However, when you break a record held by an all-time great such as Marino, it says a lot about just how good you are.

Now, though, he turns his attention to a Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals and the race to the AFC No. 1 seed.

As the Bills prepare for what will likely be another deep playoff run, Allen will likely continue to shatter more NFL records. That's just what he does.

