Bills Better Than Eagles, Chiefs in Latest NFL Power Rankings?

With the 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buffalo Bills are looking like the best team in the league.

The Buffalo Bills (12-3) are back atop Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings and look to be rounding into playoff form. Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears clinched their third-straight AFC East title and made it the Bills' sixth win in a row.

If the playoffs started today, the Bills are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and now they can say the same about being the top team in the NFL after the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) lost to the Dallas Cowboys during Saturday's Christmas Eve NFC East showdown.

"Josh Allen’s scrambles removed, the Bills still rushed for more than 200 yards against Chicago on Sunday." SI said. "They have not lost a game since Nov. 13 (and it was in overtime). They have scored 30-plus in each of the previous two weeks, and we are now sitting them back atop their rightful throne as the most powerful team in the NFL."

The Bills' next opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, came in at No. 4 behind the Eagles (No. 2), Chiefs (No. 3) Buffalo.

"The Bengals had a tough time moving the football on the ground, but when the Patriots took away Ja’Marr Chase (yes I’m calling ‘only’ 79 yards on 11 targets a takeaway), Tee Higgins shined." the rankings said. "This is the 2021-22 recipe, improved."

The Bills hope to keep their top spot on SI's power rankings with a win over the red-hot Bengals, who have won nine of their last 10 games. The Bills and Bengals will meet on Monday, Jan. 2, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (ET) at Paycor Stadium.

