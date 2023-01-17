Bills vs. Bengals: Kaiir Elam vs. Ja'Marr Chase a 'Possible' Matchup?

Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam became a playoff hero on Sunday, but it could take even greater heroics to come up with a win in the AFC Divisional against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buffalo Bills are in a spot they always saw themselves making it to. Clinching a spot in the AFC Divisional was one of the many expectation that the team had entering the season, as Buffalo will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

But making it there due in large part to the defensive efforts of rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam in Sunday's 34-31 Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins wasn't exactly on anyone's 2022 Buffalo Bills bingo card.

His re-emergence might be giving the Buffalo coaching staff little choice but to continue giving him increased playing time, that is of course if Elam overcomes the leg cramps that bothered him at the end of the Miami game.

But placing similar trust in the rookie against the Bengals elite passing attack could come back to bite the Bills ... at least, that seems to be the obvious prediction. Still, Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier went as far to say Monday that Elam could draw an assignment with Cincinnati star receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

"You know, it's possible," Frazier said of Elam covering Chase. "He did a great job for us coming off the bench. Ordinarily, he's in a rotation, and we went in a different direction this ball game. He came in and came up with some big plays for us, game-changing plays."

Despite being just one year removed from his rookie season, Chase has skyrocketed up near the top of the NFL ranks and is widely regarded as one of the league's best receivers and offensive weapons. Regardless of who covers him on Sunday, he'll likely give the Buffalo defense a headache.

Additionally, this statement from Frazier is a major development considering Elam was a healthy scratch as recently as Dec. 1 against the New England Patriots before playing just one snap on special teams and zero on defense that following week. Overall, he's been inactive for three games this season.

The potential absence of Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, who suffered a knee injury on Sunday and is day-to-day, could open the door even more for Elam.

The rookie has certainly played his way into the starting conversation, but there's no doubt the Bengals are a different animal.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium on Sunday is set for 3 p.m. ET.

