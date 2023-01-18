Bills Rewind Bengals Tape? Not So Fast, Says Coach

The Buffalo Bills can't get too caught up in the game plan of two weeks ago. Sunday's AFC Divisional bout with the Cincinnati Bengals is clearly a whole different ball game.

Before their AFC Divisional tilt in Orchard Park on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills remember that they had an entirely different game plan at the forefront of their minds headed into a a pivotal Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Jan. 2.

Then, the unimaginable happened, as Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest in the first quarter with Cincy leading 7-3. The game was postponed before being cancelled altogether as the NFL held its collective breath in the days to follow.

Fortunately, Hamlin is back in Buffalo as he continues his recovery. Both teams now get somewhat of a chance at a re-do with seemingly plenty of lessons to take away from minimal action in a game that was fixing to be one of the best of the regular season.

But with the first meeting only lasting about half-a-quarter, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier doesn't want his defense to get too caught up in the previous game plan in order to avoid any confusion for a contest that will be unique in its own way.

"I think you've got to be careful about digging too much, trying to uncover this or that," Frazier said. "Because we spent a lot of time prior to our last game, and you're right it's only been three weeks. They've only played two games since we played them and same with us. So you have to be careful of overthinking it, over-analyzing it."

If anything, the Bills defense got a chance to see up close and personal what the Bengals offense is capable of doing, and is the unit with the most to take away from the cancellation. Cincinnati scored on its opening drive with ease, as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow carved up the Buffalo secondary before finding receiver Tyler Boyd for the game-opening touchdown.

Frazier and the Buffalo defense saw firsthand what many teams have experienced when facing Cincinnati's elite offense.

"There are a lot of different things different teams have tried, but not with a lot of success," he said. "We're going to try to come up with a way to disrupt them as best we can."

Still, the philosophy isn't changing: harass Burrow in the pocket and the rest will work itself out.

"We'll have our hands full trying to come up with ways to get him to hold the ball," Frazier said. "But that's the goal to get him to hold it so we can get after the quarterback."

The Bills and Bengals kickoff from Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

