Tom Brady Retirement? Bills QB Josh Allen Shares His Prediction

At long last, the Buffalo Bills could finally be getting the retirement they've been waiting for from Tom Brady.

And after being teased into thinking he was done for good last offseason, the Dallas Cowboys might've finally put the nail in his NFL coffin with a 31-14 win over Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFC Wild Card Monday night.

But nothing is certain until Brady is officially off an NFL roster in Week 1 later this September. This is the approach Bills quarterback Josh Allen is taking during all the uncertainty surrounding the career of the greatest quarterback of all time.

"When it happened last year and he retired, I told people 'I'll believe it when he's not playing the first game,'" he said on ESPN's Kyle Brandt's Basement.

Allen couldn't ignore Brady's comments after what could've possibly been the final game of his decorated career, and offered a bit of a retirement prediction.



"The way that he talked in his press conference last night, it seemed a little too sentimental for my liking in terms of holding onto the belief that he's going to continue to play," Allen said. "I know there's gonna be teams calling."

Despite having to lead a struggling Bucs offense this season, Brady still put up impressive passing numbers at age 45. He finished third in passing yards (4,694) and eighth in passing touchdowns (25) while leading the league in completions (490) and passing attempts (733).

Allen is prepping for his own matchup in the AFC Divisional on Sunday with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who has often drawn comparisons to Brady.

Kickoff for Sunday's meeting at Highmark Stadium is set for 3 p.m. CT.

