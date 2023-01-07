Ex Bills CB Xavier Rhodes Signs with Cowboys

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Xavier Rhodes wasted no time going from one contender to another.

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Buffalo Bills cornerback Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad on Saturday, per reports from NFL Network.

The Bills released Rhodes on Wednesday and signed former New York Jets safety Jared Mayden in a corresponding move.

Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2017 First-Team All-Pro selection, signed with the Bills practice squad on Sept. 28 before being activated to the 53-man roster on Nov. 26. The 32-year-old recorded statistics in two games this season, as he had two total tackles in the 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Detroit on Nov. 20 before totaling two more tackles in the 24-10 Thursday night win over the New England Patriots in Foxboro.

Before joining the Bills, Rhodes played seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts after being the No. 25 overall pick out of Florida State in 2013.

He'll look for a chance to be elevated from Dallas' practice squad as the Cowboys begin their march into the playoffs with eyes on the No. 1 seed. Dallas (12-4) visits the Washington Commanders (7-8-1) on Sunday.

The Bills (12-3) are set to take on the New England Patriots (8-8) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT.

