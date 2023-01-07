Bills vs. Cowboys in Super Bowl, Predicts ESPN Computer; Who Wins?

The computer "reports'' that the Bills will be avenging their two Super Bowl defeats from 30 years ago by taking down the Cowboys this year.

It's the Buffalo Bills vs. the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Bowl - and it's the Bills who are going to win.

And that's that, says some computer.

So why even watch? Because ... no disrespect to ESPN's "computer simulations,'' but these sort of exercises can only output results that are reflective of what the computer has been fed.

Junk in, junk out. ... though we bet fans of the Cowboys hope most of this isn't "junk'' ... and we're confident fans of the Bills believe it is not "junk'' at all.

The computer "reports'' that the Bills will be avenging their two Super Bowl defeats from 30 years ago, when the Dallas dynasty last flexed its muscle with a total of three Super Bowl wins in four years.

And this time? ESPN is telling us that the outlet's "Football Power Index simulations'' (again, whatever that is!) yields a forecast that has the Cowboys and the Bills as the final two teams standing when Super Bowl LVII gets underway in in Arizona in February.

The computer did, at least "show its work,'' as it worked to predict scores for the final regular-season games through Week 18. The result?

Buffalo eventually defeats the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a berth in the Super Bowl.

And in the NFC? The Cowboys enter the tournament as the NFC's fifth-seeded team but take down the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round and then then beat the San Francisco 49ers to represent the conference in Super Bowl LVII.

Viable? Sure.

Predictable? Not really.

Desirable? The computer has Buffalo getting its revenge on the Cowboys from Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII by beating Dallas this year, so ... yes, for Bills Mafia, entirely desirable.

