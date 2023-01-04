Bills Cut CB Xavier Rhodes, Sign DB Off Jets Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills have released veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes and signed safety Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad in a corresponding move, the team announced Wednesday.

Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2017 First-Team All-Pro selection, signed with the Bills practice squad on Sept. 28 before being activated to the 53-man roster on Nov. 26. The 32-year-old recorded statistics in two games this season, as he had two total tackles in the 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Detroit on Nov. 20 before totaling two more tackles in the 24-10 Thursday night win over the New England Patriots in Foxboro.

Before joining the Bills, Rhodes played seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts after being the No. 25 overall pick out of Florida State in 2013.

Mayden, who went undrafted in 2020 after four years with the Alabama Crimson Tide, has recorded seven tackles in his NFL career after stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded stats in three games for the Eagles last season.

The Bills (12-3) are currently slated to take on the New England Patriots (8-8) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT.

