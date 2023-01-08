Bills WATCH: Dawson Knox 'Heartfelt' TD Puts Buffalo Ahead vs. Pats

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox found the end zone to put his team in front, but also found the camera to give a shout-out to Damar Hamlin.

The Buffalo Bills offense had yet to get anything going early on in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills didn't exactly need to at first, as running back Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown on the first play since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday.

But after Buffalo punted on its first offensive drive, Bills quarterback Josh Allen finally got his team in a rhythm and found tight end Dawson Knox for a four-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to give Buffalo a 14-7 lead.

After the extension for the catch in the end zone, Knox pointed straight to the camera and made a heart sign with his hands while the rest of his teammates joined him by putting up "3s" to represent Hamlin's jersey number.

The touchdown marked Knox's sixth score of the season, as he's now found the end zone in four straight games. Knox had 46 catches for 504 yards entering Sunday's game.

Hamlin showed love back to Knox, as he continues to tweet from his hospital bed in Cincinnati.

"I love you too," Hamlin wrote.

The Bills maintain possession and a 14-7 lead as the midway point of the second quarter approaches.

