Bills Inactives vs. Patriots: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Buffalo Bills have released their inactives list ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the New England Patriots.

Here are the six inactives:

- DB Jared Mayden

- LB Christian Benford

- LB Baylon Spector

- OL Ike Boettger

- OL Justin Murray

- TE Tommy Sweeney

Mayden will be inactive after signing with the Bills on Wednesday following the release of veteran cornerback Xaveir Rhodes. Mayden went undrafted in 2020 after four years with the Alabama Crimson Tide, has recorded seven tackles in his NFL career after stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded stats in three games for the Eagles last season.

Here was the injury report from Friday's practice:

QB Josh Allen (elbow, ankle) - FULL

WR Stefon Diggs (rest) - OUT

LB Tyrel Dodson (knee) - FULL

CB Taron Johnson (concussion) - FULL

TE Dawson Knox (hip) - FULL

CB Cam Lewis (forearm) - FULL

LB Matt Milano (knee) - FULL

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - FULL

S Jordan Poyer (knee/rest) - FULL

G Rodger Saffold (rest) - DNP (Thursday)

A highly-motivated Bills team will now look to play for safety Damar Hamlin, who continues to recover after suffering from cardiac arrest against the Bengals.

The Bills (12-3) and Patriots (8-8) are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium.

