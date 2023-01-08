Bills WATCH: Nyheim Hines Delivers Dream-Like TD for Damar Hamlin vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills had an storybook-like start to Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Considering everything they've been through this week, the Buffalo Bills couldn't have dreamed up a better start to Sunday's game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

With Damar Hamlin on their minds and in their hearts, the Bills were set to come out with some passion and emotion.

But Buffalo running back Nyheim Hines didn't even give Josh Allen and the offense a chance to take the field, as he sprinted down the right sideline for a 96-yard kickoff return for an emotional touchdown on the opening kick of the game.

Safe to say the crazy start caught the attention of Hamlin, who is watching from his hospital bed in Cincinnati.

The Bills sprinted out to a 7-0 lead and then forced the Pats into a three-and-out on the ensuing defensive possession.

Hines' kickoff return for a score marked the first time since 2019 that the Bills have returned a kickoff for a touchdown. It was also the second time in team history that the Bills have returned an opening kickoff for a score.

Hines, who joined the Bills after the team acquired him in a mid-season trade with the Indianapolis Colts, has now delivered one of the most memorable plays in franchise history.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.