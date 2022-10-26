Buffalo Bills Trade Call on Pro Bowl RB Kareem Hunt of Browns?

The Buffalo Bills did not want to pay the price to trade with the Carolina Panthers for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, so he's now with the Niners.

But given the fact that the Bills at least inquired there, it would make sense that they would do the same with Cleveland Browns back Kareem Hunt.

CBS Sports is among the numerous outlets who see the logic here. Consider:

*The Browns will reportedly listen to trade offers.

*Hunt, himself a Pro Bowler who as a rookie led the NFL in rushing, remains stuck behind Nick Chubb in the Browns backfield.

*Even with Chubb as the Browns' go-to guy, Hunt has 263 rushing yards this year ... more than any Bills runner.

Hunt has a skill set that fits, as he is a standout producer on catches out of the backfield.

As always, these discussions begin with the level of productivity the Bills get from Devin Singletary (he's been a helper in Buffalo getting to 5-1) and then shift to the fact the Bills used a second-round draft pick on James Cook. so even as the Bills have struggled to get productivity in the run game, with quarterback Josh Allen as the team’s leading rusher, "good enough'' might suffice before Buffalo pays a hefty trade price. ... though rumors of Cleveland settling for a fourth-round pick make it more palatable.

