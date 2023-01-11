Bills Release Wednesday Injury Report; 2 Players Rest for Dolphins Prep

The Buffalo Bills are looking healthier headed into Sunday's playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills released Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

After having a load of big names on the injury report leading up to Week 18, that number has dwindled down as the Bills are looking quite healthy headed into the playoffs.



Here's the injury report:

QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow) - FULL

CB Cam Lewis (forearm) - FULL

WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) - LIMITED

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - DNP

S Jordan Poyer (knee/rest) - DNP

G Rodger Saffold (rest) - DNP

The DNP tag for Poyer would normally come with concerns as he deals with a torn meniscus, but the ailment didn't prevent him from playing in the 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Bills are making sure he's at full health for Miami.

The rest for Saffold isn't new either, as he rested at practice last week as well.

However, McKenzie's appearance on the report with a hamstring injury is new, as it appears to be something he picked up against the Pats. Fortunately for Buffalo, he's on a limited tag as of now and doesn't appear in danger of missing the Wild Card round.

The Bills and Dolphins are set to kickoff from Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.