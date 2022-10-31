Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers

The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory.

Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.

"I don't give a f*** who started it, I finished it,'' said Diggs, who ... well, might've been the one who started it. "It's a team effort, and I got a dub.''

The Packers were finally finished when, after Rasul Douglas intercepted Josh Allen with 12:46 left in the fourth quarter, the Bills' Matt Milano intercepted Aaron Rodgers on the ensuing play to give Buffalo the ball back, sealing the win.

It was a well-rounded effort in some regards, as the offense at one point scored on four straight possessions in the first half and led 24-7 at halftime. A field goal on their first drive in the second half gave the Bills a 27-10 lead with 6:03 left in the third quarter.

Allen finished the day completing 13 of his 25 passes for 213 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. ("Stupid,'' he called those.) He also ran for 49 yards on six carries.

Diggs caught six passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, and Dawson Knox and Isaiah McKenzie also scored ... but Diggs wanted the spotlight here and got it.

"I always thought (Diggs) was a decent receiver, but not much I can say about him,'' said Alexander, who apparently told the Buffalo receiver he "couldn't mess with me."

More valid in the not-to-be-messed-with department? The Bills’ defense, which stepped up with three takeaways, each of which thwarted key opportunities when the Packers could have gotten back into the game.

Aaron Rodgers completed 19 of 30 passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Aaron Jones ran for 143 yards on 20 carries for Green Bay. But really, not much damage was done to the Bills, as with the win, Buffalo moved ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs by a game in the AFC. ... which Bills Mafia hopes lead to an even bigger "finish'' than this one.

