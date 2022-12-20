Bills QB Josh Allen: Debt of Gratitude' Helps Provide $10 Million of Aid

Josh Allen, the quarterback who can do it all for the Buffalo Bills, just extended his reach to fans in need.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen currently has the fourth-best odds to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award following the season.

But he's got his sights set on achieving another goal. This one happening off the field.

"Coming from a small town and now living out my dream playing football, I recognize that I owe a debt of gratitude to the fans for their support not only each Sunday but also their continued support of my off-field endeavors," says Allen as he partners with ForgiveCo to help forgive millions in debt for people facing hardships around the country. "I was honored when ForgiveCo approached me with a chance to uplift thousands of hard-working Americans in the communities that support me by alleviating the burden of debt from their lives."

According to a press release, Allen and ForgiveCo will forgive over $10 million of consumer debt.

And in a press release, ForgiveCo said, "From farmers in Josh Allen's hometown of California's Central Valley, to those in his college state of Wyoming, to the hard-working residents of his current home in Buffalo, and for average Americans across the country, debt relief is on its way."

As many players do with their endeavors, the benefits of Allen's efforts will be focused on the area that means the most to him.

This means his home state of California, the state of Wyoming where Allen played college football, and his NFL home of Buffalo, New York will be where his influence is felt the most.

Allen and ForgiveCo are also targeting zip codes starting in 200 where data says a rather large sum of Bills fans are residing.

Buffalo fans have proven to be the most loyal of all around the NFL, and Allen's toughness has made his adoption into the 'Bills Mafia' a quick one.

With this move, he's about to make a lot more members even happier and is showing the true giving nature of the holiday season.

It's enough to make you want to break some tables.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.