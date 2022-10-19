The Buffalo Bills continue to be mentioned as potential suitors for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. ... and because of the stated price, we continue to remain skeptical.

According to a report from ESPN, the Bills are in the mix to trade for one of the NFL's brightest young offensive stars, the oft-injured, highly skilled and pricy McCaffrey.

"Buffalo and others would love to have McCaffrey's skills in their backfield," ESPN says in a report, while also mentioning that the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will fit as bidders in the McCaffrey sweepstakes as well.

All three of the mentioned teams have reasons to view themselves as contenders. Our skepticism, though, is two-fold and is tied to two of the clubs.

In LA, coach Sean McVay has suddenly found himself short of both offensive line depth and playmakers. Los Angeles has the NFL's second-worst rushing attack in the NFL and sources tell us they are "done with'' and shopping disgruntled running back Cam Akers. That would work in clearing the way for a potential addition to the backfield.

But a quick glance at the Rams cupboard reminds us how shy they are on draft-pick value to use in such a trade; they don't have a first-rounder until 2023.

And what of the Bills? Obviously, in a vacuum, McCaffrey on an offense led by Josh Allen and featuring Stefon Diggs, would "love'' the add. (Even with Devin Singletary and James Cook doing what they do.) And ... Like the Rams, they have earned a rep for being in "go-for-it'' mode, with a willingness to work around issues like salary - and McCaffrey has salary, as he's on a $19 million APY contract.

The rumors have Carolina willing to part with its pricy talent for "multiple first-round picks.'' If the $19 mil isn't an obstacle, that one is. ... and in the end, it's going to take a lot more than "love'' to bring McCaffrey to Buffalo.

