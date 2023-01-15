Bills Notebook: Buffalo Survives Blown Lead vs. Dolphins in Wild Card Win

After the Buffalo Bills escaped the Miami Dolphins' upset bid, here are three key takeaways from their narrow win.

The Buffalo Bills entered their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins as 14-point favorites, and it wasn't hard to see why.

With several key Dolphins injured, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running back Raheem Mostert, it was hard to see a way in which the Dolphins competed.

Then the Bills jumped out to a quick 17-0 lead in the first quarter and the blowout seemed imminent. But of course, this is the NFL and anything can happen on any given Sunday.

Miami didn't go away quietly, though, as they reeled off 17 unanswered points to tie the game before the Bills took a 20-17 lead into halftime on a Tyler Bass field goal.

The second half was just as chaotic, as the two teams went punch for punch well into the fourth quarter. When the Bills needed it though, the defense came up with the clutch stop on 4th and 6 to secure the 34-31 win to escape Miami's upset bid.

Now, here are three key takeaways from the Bills' narrow win over the Dolphins.

Bills escape despite sloppy play

Yes, this is the NFL, but there was no reason for the Dolphins to be in this game as close as they were. One glaring reason they were, though, was the Bills' inability to take care of the ball in crucial moments leading to three ugly turnovers that turned the momentum.

Josh Allen was responsible for all three turnovers, with two interceptions in the first half leading to 11 points, and a fumble to start the second half that was scooped and scored for a Dolphins' touchdown. If the Bills want to make the deep playoff run they think they're capable of, cleaning up the turnovers must be a priority.

Run game needs to be better

When Allen is your quarterback, it is easy to see why a team would focus heavily on their passing attack. However, teams still need a solid running game because without one, a one-dimensional offense becomes easier to figure out deeper into the playoffs.

The Bills may have rushed for 107 yards, but they only averaged a mere 4.1 yards per carry. Their inability to get things going on the ground in the second half made it seemingly impossible for them to put this game away, allowing the Dolphins to hang around. Again, a win is a win, but the Bills have plenty of question marks heading into the Divisional Round.

No reason to panic, but reason to be cautious

The Bills are happy to escape Sunday and move to the next round. That being said, it was from a pretty game or perfect game and does raise questions about how deep this team can go.

The potential for this Bills team is evident, as talent alone makes them Super Bowl contenders. If they can't clean up their mistakes and play at a higher level, and in a hurry, well, it could be a battle for them to make the deep playoff run they want to make.

