Bills vs. Dolphins: Crucial Drops - But Big TD Catches from Cole Beasley, Gabe Davis Entering 4th Quarter

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins both had their fair share of dropped passes in the first half of Sunday's AFC Wild Card, but Buffalo is getting big plays late.

Call it playoff jitters, the sunlight or just cold hands, but the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins both had their fair share of drops in the first half of Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup at Highmark Stadium ...

But later, Cole Beasley and Gabe Davis are helping to fix that.

As Buffalo enters the fourth quarter, those two receivers' TD catches have put the Bills up 34-24.

That's breathing room ... different from the end of the second quarter, as Buffalo then led 20-17 headed into the locker room.

The theme started with the Dolphins, who had both of their star receivers drop passes early on. Tyreek Hill dropped an easy short pass on the throw from Skylar Thompson before Jaylen Waddle did the same on what would've been a huge gain downfield.

Miami running back Jeff Wilson Jr. had his own drop later on, though it was on short check-down pass.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox scored in the first quarter, but then had a would-be touchdown hit the ground later on. The pass was a bit low, but Knox technically dropped the pass as he wasn't able to get both hands underneath the pass.

Looking to build on what was at one point a big Bills lead, rookie receiver Khali Shakir received a deep pass from Josh Allen and seemed to have easily come down with the huge gain. But replay showed that the ball hit the ground, as Buffalo was forced to punt on what was a game-changing drop.

And even though it may not be considered a drop due to a tough defensive play, Bills receiver Cole Beasley had the pass right at the numbers on his jersey before the ball popped in the air for an easy interception by Miami defensive back Jevon Holland.

Miami proceeded to get a touchdown and two-point conversion a few plays later, as tight end Mike Gesicki didn't have any problems hauling the pass in at the back of the end zone.

The Bills third-quarter explosion, though, is allowing some breathing room.

The Beasley catch ...

And then the Davis catch ...

Though Miami is driving in the fourth now trying to close the 10-point gap.

