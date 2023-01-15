Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle Returns vs. Bills After Injury

Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle was injured against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after falling hard to the turf.

The Miami Dolphins have yet to get anything going on offense in Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

And amid all the struggles, the Dolphins looked like they could be without one of their best offensive weapons, as receiver Jaylen Waddle was questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

However, the talented pass-catcher returned in the second quarter, as Miami got on the board with a field goal to make it a 17-3 lead for Buffalo.

Waddle, who had a brutal drop on what would've been a huge down-field gain on Miami's first offensive drive, got another deep look from rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson later on in the first quarter.

But despite making a solid play on the ball while being defended by Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White, Waddle fell hard to the ground and immediately started to grab his shoulder area as he walked off the field.

Thompson was just 1 of 7 passing for eight yards after Waddle's injury. Both Tyreek Hill and Waddle had combined for zero catches on five targets at the end of the first quarter, as Buffalo held a 14-0 lead.

With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the helm for most of the regular season, Waddle shined. He finished the season seventh in receiving yards (1,356) and first in yards per catch (18.1) while adding eight touchdowns.

Buffalo scored again as the second quarter got underway to take a commanding 17-0 lead. The Dolphins will need Waddle back in order to mount any sort of comeback.

