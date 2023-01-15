Josh Allen FIGHT: Bills QB Tosses Pick, Lets Out Anger on Dolphins

Emotions are clearly running high as the playoffs begin, but the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen will need to keep feelings in check in order to avoid blowing a big lead against the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen played an excellent first half during Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

And with Buffalo up 17-3 in the second quarter, Allen attempted to put an early dagger into Miami's hearts with a deep shot downfield to receiver John Brown, but ended up tossing an interception instead to cornerback Xavien Howard.

After Howard got a huge 49-yard return on the interception, Allen began pushing Miami defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, which led to an all-out shouting and shoving match between both teams.

Allen took exception to a late push by Wilkins and made sure to let him know how he felt about it.

While Allen has built a reputation for his toughness, picking a fight with the 6-4, 310-pound defensive lineman might not be the best decision.

As the fight between both teams started to fizzle, Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins emerged with the helmet of an unknown Dolphins player in his hands and started to play keep-away.

The emotions are clearly running high as the playoffs begin, but the Bills will need to keep their feelings in check. Miami got a field goal out of the interception to make it a 17-6 lead for Buffalo in the closing minutes of the half.

