Bills RB James Cook Enters Rookie Record Books with TD vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills rookie running back James Cook entered some unique playoff company with a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills got rookie running back James Cook “cooking” at the end of the regular season.



And early on in Sunday’s AFC Wild Card matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, this momentum showed its colors some more.



After an interception from Bills defensive back Dean Marlowe set Buffalo up with juicy field position in Miami territory, all it took was four plays for Cook to make his way into franchise record books after a trip into the end zone for his first-career playoff touchdown.



With the 12-yard score, Cook became just the third Bill to score a rushing touchdown in a playoff debut, joining Darick Holmes and Tim Tindale. Crazy enough both of these touchdowns came in the same game in Dec. 1995, a Wild Card game against ... the Dolphins.

Cook has found success this season despite being in a backfield-by-committee and playing beside Josh Allen, who is arguably the best dual-threat quarterback in the league.

Cook finished his first NFL regular season with 89 carries for 507 yards and two touchdowns along with snagging 21 passes for 180 yards and another score.

The Bills built on Cook's touchdown with a field goal to take a commanding 17-0 lead in the second quarter before Miami responded with a field goal of its own.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.