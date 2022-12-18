The Buffalo Bills are engaged in a tight battle with the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

The Buffalo Bills are braving the cold, as well as flying snowballs as they take on the Miami Dolphins in a prime-time Saturday night showdown at Highmark Stadium.

Thus far, the home team has found the end zone in two of three offensive drives.

However, Miami is making this Week 15 matchup a tight one, with some savvy running.

Following a four-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in a Quintin Morris touchdown catch, Allen and the Bills traveled the same distance; this time on 12 plays.

The drive received its first spark with a nine-yard completion from Allen to wideout Cole Beasley, who is making his return to the Bills after a brief absence.

Beasley had retired from the NFL after only two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in October. The 11-year veteran slot receiver had joined the Bucs practice squad near the end of September before being moved up to the 53-man roster shortly afterward.

However, he is back in the NFL, and is making an impact in an important matchup with the Dolphins.

While the Bills decided to release Beasley in March, it was not because of a lack of production. In three seasons with the Bills (2019-21), he recorded 2,348 yards and 11 touchdowns on 231 catches, becoming one of Josh Allen's favorite targets.

With the reception, Beasley is officially back in the Buffalo fold.

Allen continued to methodically lead his team down the field, making a pair of impressive completions to receivers Stefon Diggs (20 yards) and Gabe Davis (six yards). The Bills quarterback found running back Nyheim Hines on a 10-yard short flat for his first touchdown as a member of the Bills. Hines put the emphasis on the score with a celebratory backflip.

Undauntedly, Miami answered Buffalo's scoring drive with one of their own on the ensuing series. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaiola led his team 75-yards on 10 plays, highlighted by a 32-yard connection with receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Dolphins reserve running back Salvon Ahmed broke an 11-yard run to the end zone, cutting Buffalo's lead to 14-13, with just over two minutes remaining in the half.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL

