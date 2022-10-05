Bills & Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley Reveals Why He's Retiring After 1 Week with Bucs

Did Cole Beasley have a plan? Indeed.

But his plan just changed.

The former Buffalo Bills receiver, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, is - after playing for one week with Tampa Bay - leaving the NFL.

“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full time dad and husband,'' he agents tell NFL Network.

Beasley, a Texas native, was never on the hot list of his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. First on the totem pole of QB Dak Prescott wideout targets is CeeDee Lamb, and after that, there is confidence in rookie Jalen Tolbert and newcomer James Washington while Michael Gallup finishes the month rehabbing after knee surgery.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills had also moved on, with Stefon Diggs in charge of the wideout room and with Gabriel Davis among those emerging as top-notch candidates as his running mate.

The diminutive Beasley is now 33, so maybe his seven seasons thriving in the slot for the Cowboys are a thing of the past. But he did establish himself as a quality receiver in Dallas after joining the club as a UDFA, and then his career reached new heights in Buffalo, posting 231 receptions and almost 2,500 yards with 11 touchdowns across three seasons.

While in Buffalo, Beasley said some rather insulting things about the way the Cowboys do business, and also was a lightning rod for controversy due to his anti-vaccination position on COVID-19.

But it can be argued that he is Beasley would provide a reliable veteran presence in a room. Instead, though, he will now be a "reliable presence'' at home.

